COBDEN — The village of Cobden will celebrate its 85th Peach Festival this Friday and Saturday at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street.

Festival Chairman Gene Dammerman said the event will be similar to past years, with a carnival, peaches and other food.

“It’s just a small town festival,” Dammerman said.

Dammerman said a lot of people have questioned whether there would be enough peaches for the festival after the region’s peach crop was affected by extremely cold weather.

“We do have peaches,” Dammerman assures.

There will be enough peaches for the popular Spin and Win game, as well as enough to serve to hungry visitors.

Festivities will begin at 5 p.m. on Friday night with the opening of the Lions Club Food Stand, Peaches and Cream and drinks. Carnival rides, Spin-and-Win, Bingo and other games will begin at 5 p.m. as well. The Brian Pender Trio will perform from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Friday. The queen contest will begin at 8 p.m. with the swimsuit contest followed by the evening gowns.

“Obviously, the pageant is a big deal,” Dammerman said.

The Cobden Runner’s/Walker’s Club will kick off events on Saturday with its annual Cobden Peach Festival 5K Run/Walk and 1-Mile Fun Run starting at 7:30 a.m. at the Cobden Community Park on Locust Street. Registration will begin at 6:30 a.m. For information on the run call 618-713-4245.

The Big Muddy River Boys will play from noon to 4 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown park shelter.

The Cobden High School English as a Second Language Dance Team will perform at 1 p.m. on Saturday in the downtown park.

The Union County Museum at 117 S. Appleknocker Drive will operate on special hours during the Peach Festival and will be open from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. The museum will conduct an exhibit featuring photos of railroad depots from the Chicago and Eastern Illinois Railroad, items from the Foreman Drugstore in Cobden and other special exhibits. The museum features exhibits on Anna Pottery, Native American artifacts, and local history. The Shop for the Benefit of the Museum will be open offering collectibles, fall decorations, and other items.

An art exhibit featuring the works of Cobden native, Austin Dent, will be on display at the Union County Historical Society Resource Center, 103 N. Appleknocker Drive. Dent is a former art teacher. The exhibit will be open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturday, and 1 p.m. to 4 p.m. on Sunday.

The Peach Festival parade will begin at 4:30 p.m. on Saturday and will wind its way through downtown Cobden. Entries are still being accepted by the Village of Cobden at city hall. For more information, call 618-893-2425.

On Saturday the carnival, food and games will begin after the parade at 5 p.m. The Swamp Tigers will take the stage at 6 p.m.

A special event is planned for the Peach Festival pageant. At least 51 of previous Peach Festival Queens will take the stage at 8:30 p.m. on Saturday, with the new Peach Festival Queen being crowned at 9 p.m.

Raffle drawings will be at 9 p.m. Winners do not have to be present.

With the construction taking place at Cobden High School this year, a few changes are necessary regarding traffic flow and parking for this year’s festival.

Traffic access to the festival grounds will be from Cobden School Drive, through the construction area, and then to the parking area behind the school and softball field. Traffic through this area will be one-way into the festival. Exit from this area will be on Cobden Park Alley and this will be one-way leaving the festival.

There will be no parking inside the fenced construction area.

With the exception of the handicapped parking area there will also be no parking on Cobden Park Alley. The area directly in front of the high school is reserved parking for those involved in the Peach Queen pageant.

With the loss of parking around the school area because of the construction, the Lions Club in cooperation with Wrightway Transportation will provide shuttle bus service each evening between 5:30 p.m. and 10:30 p.m. The bus will leave on each half hour from the First Baptist Church parking lot, proceed to a stop in front of the US Bank to pick up those who wish to park in the lot across from the bank and then proceed to the Peach Festival grounds.

When the bus drops off at the grounds, those who wish to return to their vehicles will board the bus back to their parking area. People who use this service are reminded that the last bus back to their vehicle will be at approximately 10:30 p.m.