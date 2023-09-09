Wine enthusiasts have had one for years, but Southern Illinois coffee lovers can finally say they have a “trail” to call their own.

The Southern Illinois Coffee Trail links more than 50 locations for a great cup of brew throughout the lower half of the state and gives coffee drinkers an opportunity to win prizes. The project is a cooperative effort of a number of convention and tourism bureaus as well as downstate coffee shops.

The trail was first established last year by Discover Downstate, a Swansea-based tourism bureau which represents 21 counties, but did not reach much of deep Southern Illinois.

“Last year, we worked exclusively with coffee shops in our coverage area. That was to just ‘dip our toes’ and see how it would do,” explained Emily Titsworth, content creator with the bureau. “This year, we wanted to work with other convention and tourism bureaus to expand.”

She said both Southernmost Illinois Tourism and Williamson County-based Visit SI are collaborating in this year’s program.

Titsworth said coffee drinkers can get a “passport” at participating coffee shops and earn stamps as they visit businesses, many of which are offering special discounts for passport holders. Once a certain number of “stamps” have been gained, consumers can turn in their passports to be eligible to win prizes. The promotion runs through the end of the year.

“It’s still early on (in the passport promotion process), but we’ve had more than 80,000 views on Facebook and things are going really well. We’re excited to see how the rest of the year goes,” Titsworth said.

TJ Cowan, owner of Cold Blooded Coffee and Roastery with locations in both Murphysboro and at John A. Logan College, said the effort has generated excitement in the region and has been a way for shops to promote Southern Illinois coffee as an industry.

“There’s a lot of buzz with it and we definitely wanted to participate and help say, ‘Why don’t you visit all of us?’” he said.

Brett Adams of Steam Café in Harrisburg said her shop is excited to be part of the coffee trail.

“We are just excited to be involved in something different for people to do in Southern Illinois,” she explained. “It is something for the entire family to get out and enjoy. It’s really neat.”

Carol Hoffman of the Southernmost Illinois Tourism Bureau called the program “a fun idea.”

“It’s another great way to help people find wonderful local shops and experience different areas of Southern Illinois,” she said.

For more information on the Southern Illinois Coffee Trail as well as a list of participating shops, visit www.downstateil.org/dine/coffee-trail.

What does the best coffee from 10 regions around the world taste like? Ethiopia Kenya Tanzania Brazil Colombia Mexico Costa Rica Guatemala Indonesia