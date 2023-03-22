Collective Soul, a band whose music reaches across several sub-genres of rock music will be coming to Marion for a performance on July 11.
It will be the band’s first visit to the region since performing at Herrinfesta Italiana in 2009.
“I think people are going to see a very musically accomplished show,” explained WUEZ-FM Program Director Paxton Guy. “Many bands have maybe lost their fastball, so to speak, since the 1990s, but I don’t think you’re going to see that at all. I think they’ll be as good as ever.”
And they were pretty good, rising to popularity in the 1990s with hits including “Shine,” “December” and “The World I Know.”
Guy recalled “Shine” in particular.
“It has that perfect 1990s vibe. It was sort of leftover from Grunge, but yet was still rock enough that it got lots of radio airplay,” he said. “Then ‘December’ was sort of a down-tempo song that Top 40 radio could play. The band had Grunge, they had rock credibility and even some pop credibility.”
He said much of the original band members still play in the group, including lead vocalist Ed Roland who attended the Berklee College of Music.
“So these are real musicians, very accomplished musicians and that really comes through when you see them live,” Guy said.
Concert promoter Cody Dunbar called the Collective Soul event “the biggest rock show I’ve brought to the area yet,” and he said that he is looking forward to the concert.
“I feel like they have appeal across ages,” Dunbar said. “It’s going to be a full-blown rock concert. I think the Marion Civic Center will be an intimate setting for them, but I think fans can expect them to come out and play a full set of songs that many people will know.”
The band may even play one number that even those unfamiliar with Collective Soul will recognize, Guy said.
“They might surprise people with the theme song from “American Idol,” he explained. “It’s called ‘Hollywood’ and a lot of people probably don’t know that it was Collective Soul that did it.”
Dunbar said he has seen the group in concert several times and expects a great evening.
“Probably one of the reasons I’m most excited is besides having them in a small venue, I know they’re going to play all of their hits and everybody’s going to be blown away,” he said.
Tickets for the July 11 Collective Soul concert are available at www.marionccc.com
