Colp village board hears report about issues with water, sewer systems

Albers then gave a report about the sewer system. He said the Garfield lift station is in “pretty good” shape. The lift station on West Caliper Road has no pumps, and Albers said, in addition to putting in new pumps, it needs to be cleaned, have some maintenance and the power lines cleaned.

He said the Pump Station Road lift station is in need of cleaning and repairs.

At the water plant, the lift station is working fine. However, the line to the lagoon is collapsed.

C and C Pumps and Supply gave the village an estimate for replacing the missing pumps, repairing the rail system and other equipment on West Caliper at a total of $7,906.11. O’Daniel-Howell said the estimate does not include labor for installation and repairs.

The estimate for cleaning and repairing the lift station, railing, control panel and lid at Pump Station Road was $4,500.

Albers said the work needs to be done. The first priority is West Caliper, then Pump Station Road. Repairing the line at the water plant is the last priority at this time. He said the village will be cited by IEPA unless the repairs are made.