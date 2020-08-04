Colp village board hears report about issues with water, sewer systems

COLP — About 25 residents showed up at the regular meeting of Colp Village Board to ask questions about the village’s water department and their water bills.
The group was too large to allow for social distancing in the room the board uses for meetings at City Hall. Village President Tammy O’Daniel-Howell, city attorney Brandon Mayberry, board members and community members discussed moving the meeting to a nearby church. Mayberry said the meeting could not be moved because the church was outside Colp city limits, so the decision was made to move the meeting to the parking lot to accommodate the size of the crowd.
O’Daniel-Howell called the meeting to order with board members Bryan Riekena, Marcella Clark, Alex Howell, Vickie Craig and Jim Howell present. Village Clerk Dina Timmons read the minutes from the July 6 meeting, and the board had several corrections. Then, members of the audience also had corrections.
The discussion led to the audience asking about representatives from HMG, an engineering group that manages water systems, and then the water contracts.
Jim Howell made a motion to accept the minutes, and it was seconded by Craig. They both voted to accept the minutes, as did Alex Howell. Riekena and Clark voted no.
The treasurer’s report also drew questions about an entry for petty cash to be given to the village maintenance person and about the environmental services contract. O’Daniel-Howell said Sanders Environmental was no longer under contract to the village, and several people questioned whether or not the village could discontinue that contract.
“We’re under an EPA contract with them, and we can end it anytime,” O’Daniel-Howell said.
Riekena asked to see an invoice for the village attorney’s fees. He then asked if the village was operating at a deficit. He was told the village is not operating at a deficit, but water bills need to be collected.
Again, Jim Howell, Alex Howell and Craig voted to approve the report, with Riekena and Clark voting no.
The audience again erupted with questions and comments, getting so loud the board could not conduct business. At times, several audience members argued with each other. Colp resident Mike Sherrill told everyone to be quiet until the floor was opened for public comment.
“We know we have problems in Colp. We’re here to listen,” he said. “Let the board do their job, then we will do ours.”
At this point, Timmons told the board this would be her last meeting as village clerk because of the attitudes of people at the meeting.
Tim Albers, of HMG, gave a report about the water and sewer systems in the village and told those gathered he was the responsible person in charge of the village’s water and sewer systems.
“Your waters system is good. It has good chlorine residual and good supply,” he said, adding that the water pressure is good and they expect to begin testing for lead and copper.
Albers then gave a report about the sewer system. He said the Garfield lift station is in “pretty good” shape. The lift station on West Caliper Road has no pumps, and Albers said, in addition to putting in new pumps, it needs to be cleaned, have some maintenance and the power lines cleaned.
He said the Pump Station Road lift station is in need of cleaning and repairs.
At the water plant, the lift station is working fine. However, the line to the lagoon is collapsed.
C and C Pumps and Supply gave the village an estimate for replacing the missing pumps, repairing the rail system and other equipment on West Caliper at a total of $7,906.11. O’Daniel-Howell said the estimate does not include labor for installation and repairs.
The estimate for cleaning and repairing the lift station, railing, control panel and lid at Pump Station Road was $4,500.
Albers said the work needs to be done. The first priority is West Caliper, then Pump Station Road. Repairing the line at the water plant is the last priority at this time. He said the village will be cited by IEPA unless the repairs are made.
The crowd and board was told IEPA has been citing the village for violations for about a year. It is believed the citations were going to the former water person, but the board was not aware of the citations.
The village water meters were read and bills sent for May.
The meters were read in June and that’s when problems were discovered with more than 40 of the village’s water meters. Residents have not been billed for water during this time.
Albers suggested three possible ways to deal with the issue: The village does not bill for water from May 15 to June 30; they bill for minimum usage; or they identify the problem meters and charge other residents the proper amount. The village will have a special meeting at 6 p.m. Friday to decide what to do about the bills.
Resident Mary Ann Duncan read a letter she wrote to the board to request keys to village hall and the storage building that are used during monthly mobile food markets for residents. The village president said she could have keys to everything except the water office and clerk’s office.
O’Daniel-Howell then opened the floor for visitor comments, and board member Alex Howell resigned. She has served on the board six years.
“The village believes in you guys and I hope we can move forward in a positive way,” resident Jeff Fundberg said.
A couple of residents of Number Nine suggested they be represented on the board. The city attorney will look into what they might do to make that happen.
Several others thanked the board for their transparency. The meeting was adjourned about 9:30 p.m.
