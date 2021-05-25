Column | Les O'Dell: Fostering changes perspectives, transforms lives

Some of the children were able to return to their biological families thanks to moms and dads who met requirements or standards put in place by the states. Some of the children we placed with other foster families. Three of those who came to us as foster placements are now our sons.

We are blessed to have been able to adopt three very energetic and wonderful little boys. They are now 11, 7 and 4 and all very much part of our family.

Even though we have not had a foster placement in some time, we remain licensed foster parents and we are still involved in fostering. In fact, my wife has established an organization with the sole mission of supporting Southern Illinois foster families in the important role they serve.

We often say that fostering is the hardest, best thing we have ever done and it is absolutely true – as a whole family. Our kids quickly and completely became foster siblings to each placement, never once hesitating to support and to love. As for us, we did not get into foster parenting with the goal of growing our family. We began fostering to simply improve the life of a child, to help them grow, to guide and to love.