Column | Mike Baltz: A spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world

Welcome to the first Real Green People column. I’m excited to begin bringing you profiles of local people doing interesting and important "green" things. That’s what this column will be, by the way: A spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.

To be clear, I’m using green here as a synonym for sustainable. However, both terms can mean different things to different people. So, in the context of this column, "green things" will be defined as actions that strive to be in balance with nature. Or in other words, actions that don’t use up too many resources or leave too much waste behind.

The ultimate example of living green and sustainably would be the no-impact lifestyles of the northern cardinals that live in my neighborhood. They produce no waste that isn’t recycled, and they don’t degrade the quality of my backyard for future generations. That’s pretty much the way all nonhuman animals live.

But people can, and have, lived sustainably, too. For example, the Seventh Generation Principle is a Native American philosophy dictating that decisions made in the present should result in a sustainable world seven generations into the future. That’s certainly not the dominant paradigm these days, but there are people on the planet still living that way, which is encouraging.