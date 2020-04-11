Column | Mike Baltz: A spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world

Welcome to the first Real Green People column. I’m excited to begin bringing you profiles of local people doing interesting and important "green" things. That’s what this column will be, by the way: A spotlight on folks who are being the green change they want to see in the world.
To be clear, I’m using green here as a synonym for sustainable. However, both terms can mean different things to different people. So, in the context of this column, "green things" will be defined as actions that strive to be in balance with nature. Or in other words, actions that don’t use up too many resources or leave too much waste behind.
The ultimate example of living green and sustainably would be the no-impact lifestyles of the northern cardinals that live in my neighborhood. They produce no waste that isn’t recycled, and they don’t degrade the quality of my backyard for future generations. That’s pretty much the way all nonhuman animals live.
But people can, and have, lived sustainably, too. For example, the Seventh Generation Principle is a Native American philosophy dictating that decisions made in the present should result in a sustainable world seven generations into the future. That’s certainly not the dominant paradigm these days, but there are people on the planet still living that way, which is encouraging.
Why is a spotlight on green and sustainable living important? Well, the going is getting a little rough, if you haven’t noticed. And it’s pretty clear that we’re pushing up against some limits. Several of the biggest environmental issues facing us these days include waste production and its disposal, loss of natural habitats, and rising levels of greenhouse gasses in the atmosphere, all of which are problems of taking too much and leaving too much junk behind.
Predictably, most stories about green and sustainable living highlight fanatics. You know, the people who generate a thimbleful of trash in a year or who only eat what they can forage. But I believe that when we glorify the "extreme greens," we risk discouraging lots of regular folks from taking action because fanatics can make doing good seem like it’s not enough.
Fortunately, you don’t have to be a green fanatic to make a difference. And there are people all over southern Illinois quietly doing neat green things and trying to live in balance with their surroundings. You know like they sorta say in commercials: “Real people, not fanatics.” Those are the folks I want to feature here.
To be clear, I’m not perfectly green. I’m far from it, actually. But I’m continuing to challenge myself. I’m not an expert in sustainable living, either. But I believe that, like Dr. Suess’ Lorax said, “Unless someone like (me) cares a whole awful lot, nothing is going to get better. It’s not.” So, I’m a work in progress and I care a lot.
And because I’m a people person, these columns won’t be technical deep dives into anything. Rather, I’m most interested in the hows and whys of the people doing the organic gardening and powering their homes with renewable energy. Or raising chickens. Or landscaping for wildlife. Or keeping bees. Why did they get started? How did they get started? What are the challenges and rewards? What advice do they have for us?
In the end, we’re all in this together, so we all need to do our part. I’m looking forward to finding folks in Southern Illinois who are leading by example and being the green change that they want to see in the world. I’m looking forward to getting to know them, learning from them, and being inspired by them. I hope you are, too.
Editor's Note: Real Green People will run the second Sunday of every month.
Get local news delivered to your inbox!
Subscribe to our Daily Headlines newsletter.