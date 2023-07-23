Remember smorgasbords? Besides being one of those words that is simply fun to say, it has a very international feel to it. Well, I should say had a very international feel to it. I can’t remember ever going to a smorgasbord, and I don’t think there are many – if any – restaurants still around that call themselves smorgasbords.

Today, the terms smorgasbord and buffet are somewhat interchangeable, but I understand that it wasn’t always that way. One came from the French, describing a table where food was placed; the other is Swedish and meant a table of open sandwiches. What they have come to mean is eat-too-much.

There are only a few of these restaurants and restaurant chains left that serve food in this way, but when I was a kid they were much more prevalent. One chain in particular left me with a somewhat inappropriate, but indelible memory I will never forget. It is one I have not shared outside of our family. Until now.

I grew up in the western Illinois community of Galesburg. It was, in some ways, geographically perfect. We had a nearly equal mix of Cubs and Cardinals fans. As a major railroad community, we could go almost anywhere on the train and our community was almost exactly halfway between two major metropolitan areas: The Quad Cities (a collection of a whole bunch of cities in Illinois and Iowa, but primarily Moline, Davenport, Rock Island and East Moline located where – believe it or not – the Mississippi River actually runs west) is just 50 miles north of Peoria which was only 50 miles to our southeast.

As a kid, going to Peoria on a weekend was a big deal. We’d go shopping and we would eat. In fact, we almost always ate at the same place: Shakey’s Pizza. There are only a few of these restaurants left in the country today and they may not be anything like I remember which was awesome. On weekends, they offered a lunch buffet – all of the pizza, fried chicken, spaghetti and more (maybe there was healthy stuff, too) you could eat. Plus, there were these seasoned and deep-fried potatoes that they called Mojos. As a pre-teen, I could make a meal just of these.

Going to Shakey’s was such a big deal, we often would not eat breakfast and walk in the restaurant door as soon as they opened for lunch. (It is no wonder that I have weight struggles now, huh?) Once inside, we’d eat and eat and eat some more.

The next stop would be a department store or shopping center and, naturally, the “facilities” would be the first destination. It was one of these pit stops that is etched in my mind. There was 9-year-old me taking care of business in the bathroom as I heard a gentleman in the stall next to me. Let’s just say he wasn’t getting much rest in the restroom. He was, to put it kindly, struggling. While fortunately, I could not see him, I could imagine the beads of sweat on his forehead. I was worried.

“Are you OK, Dad?” I sheepishly asked, my voice traveling over the stall wall.

“Yeah; I’ll be out in a minute son,” came the reply, with measured breaths and pauses hanging between each word.

My fear was less, but I was still concerned. Nonetheless, I walked out of the bathroom, where I found my brother, mother and father were waiting for me. Wait. My dad was not in the restroom. So who was I worried about? Who was I talking to? Who called me son?

It probably was some other guy who had taken his family to the buffet before going shopping. I doubt that his family still laughs about the experience, but to us, it is just another item on the smorgasbord of memories … more or less.