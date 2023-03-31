“The music moves me, but it moves me ugly.”

If ever a movie line (this one from 2007 film “Wild Hogs”) described me, it is this simple sentence.

I like a wide range of music, everything from bluegrass and Dixieland to country and new wave. I enjoy listening to it and my wife and I love going to concerts. It was at a concert last week that I was reminded, however, of my music-induced ugliness.

During the performance, the vocalist encouraged – almost demanded – the audience stand up and dance with her. So we did. At intermission, the kind woman sitting behind me commented that my dancing was not very good. “In fact,” she said, “it was more of a sway anyway.”

Thing was, she was right and it reminded me of a fact that I have suppressed and pushed way down in my past: I am a ballroom dance class dropout.

Well, not an actual dropout, but if it is possible to fail an evening continuing education class, I am ashamed to admit, I did.

Here’s the scoop: My wife and daughter have absolutely beautiful voices and they completely understand things like octaves, harmonies and measures. My son can play practically any instrument you put in front of him. I have absolutely none of that. While I do know the difference between a bass singer and a bass angler, I have absolutely no sense of beat or rhythm.

My inadequacies were most apparent when my wife and I signed up, along with our best friends, (for fun she said!) to take a multi-week ballroom dance class a number of years ago. Turns out when you do any dance, you have to not only move in a specific way and in a particular direction, you have to do it at just the right time! I was in so over my head, being told I had two left feet would have been a compliment.

To even try to move around the dance floor at the right time, Christine would have to tap me on the shoulder, keeping the beat: tap, tap, tap, TAP with the more intense tap (I think) indicating it was time to move one of my feet. Those taps might also have been an indication of her frustration with me; some of them were significant.

Anyway, she would tap and I would dance. Well, dance is not the right word for it. She would tap and I would struggle like a photographer on kindergarten picture day. Christine was graceful and one with the music. I was prisoner-like: behind a few bars and looking for a way out.

Then I found my way. Across the dance floor, our best friends were having similar struggles. Paul had mastered the steps and the movements while his wife Kara stumbled just like me. Similar to us, their dancing needed repaired.

Everything was better when we re-paired. The next week, and for the remainder of the sessions, Christine and Paul danced together. They were good. Kara and I were not. We stepped on each other’s toes, tripped and trudged almost as much as we laughed (and were laughed at by our spouses).

While Christine and Paul looked like Grace Kelly and Fred Astaire, Kara and I danced with the grace of someone falling down the stairs. Yet, we made it through the class. To this day, however, I do not dance.

I do get in a sway every once in a while. That’s the best I can do … more or less.