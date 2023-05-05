I’ve been watching some Major League Baseball in recent weeks (especially since my preferred hockey team, the St. Louis Blues, did not make it into the Stanley Cup playoffs). One thing I have particularly watched with interest is the new “pitch clock” rules designed to speed up the game.

Here’s the basics of the new rules: when there are no runners on base, pitchers are required to start their pitching motion before a 15-second timer elapses. If they don’t, the umpire calls an automatic ball. Batters must be in the batter’s box and ready to hit by the 8-second mark; if not, they are charged with an automatic strike. With one or more runners on base, the pitcher’s allowed time grows to 20 seconds.

To me, it seems that the clock has help to speed the game along and has put a stop to the batters who seemingly take forever between pitches to translate signals from the third base coach, adjust their batting gloves, adjust their helmet, adjust their … well, you get the idea.

I think it has worked so well and it has gotten me thinking about other areas that could use a pitch clock. Here are some ideas:

There should be a pitch clock in restaurant drive-thru lanes, specifically in the area just before the menu board and at the speaker where you place your order. Here’s why: odds are you’ve been to this drive-thru a thousand times and you know what the restaurant offers. You already should know what you want. I suggest 15 seconds for people alone in their cars, 20 seconds if they have kids in the backseat. Fail to place your order within the time limit and you get whatever has been sitting under the heat lamp for far too long.

Sticking with sports, how about a putt clock in golf that would require golfers to line up their putt and take their shot within a certain period of time? No more paralysis of analysis. Line it up and take the putt or it is a one-stroke penalty.

Kids telling stories should be subject to a pitch clock, too. That way they have to think about what they are going to say and then say it. We have at least one passenger in our minivan whose stories (likely bordering on fiction) tend to take “for ages” to use one of his terms.

How about a longer pitch clock for medical appointments? We all have been required to be at the doctor’s office for a 10 a.m. appointment, for example, only to finally get called back to see the physician two or three hours later. I understand things happen and offices can run behind, but at least call a ball on them for making us wait too long.

Shopping should come with a pitch clock, too. My father’s mantra when it came to shopping was “get it and let’s go.” He would have appreciated a time limit on making selections and especially browsing (unless it was in the tool section).

Some would suggest a pitch clock for reading columns. I certainly do not want to violate that, so I’m going to step out of the batter’s box … more or less.