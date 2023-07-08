Like fireworks on Independence Day, if there is one thing we all can count on this month, it is “Christmas in July.”

I have no idea where the concept of Christmas in July ever hatched. Perhaps it started as a way of convincing ourselves it is not as hot outside or maybe as a way for retailers to lure us into their stores. I don’t know, but along those same lines, I know of absolutely no one who actually celebrates the “holiday” by giving gifts to one another, but one thing is certain: television’s Hallmark channel is going to air Christmas-themed movies all month long.

I’ll save a description of these elaborate cinematic masterpieces (please note the sarcasm) for another column, but as the first one began playing on our TV in recent days, I began wondering if traditions other than movies could become part of Christmas in July. Could we start summer holiday parties, gift exchanges and send emails to Santa at his summer home in Panama Beach?

There would need to be music, too. Of course, being an amateur songwriter (longtime readers will remember power ballads from my pen such as “Slashing my wrists with pieces of my broken heart,”) I thought I would try my hand a new Christmas in July classic.

With that, I give you the 12 Days of Christmas in July. I think you know the tune.

On the 12th day of Christmas in July, my true love gave to me:

Twelve miles of road construction,

Eleven yard sale bargains,

Ten 2 a.m. fireworks,

Nine sidewalk chalk drawings,

Eight splash park visits,

Seven Hallmark movies,

Six mosquito bites,

Five baseball games,

Four vacation meltdowns,

Three aisles of school supplies,

Two giant power bills,

And a zucchini from the neighbor’s garden.

Well, there it is. I have to admit writing a Christmas song (or more specifically, a Christmas in July song) is much more difficult than penning a sure-to-be smash country hit (you’ll remember my song “Since you left me, every day ends in y”), but I am willing to take on the challenge.

I realize we will need a few more Christmas in July songs to make caroling in T-shirts, shorts and sandals a viable activity; I’m thinking “I’m goin’ fishin’ on Christmas,” “If it’s humid, it must be Christmastime,” and “Summer Camp with Santa.”

That should get us started. I can’t wait for one of my songs to become the theme of a Hallmark movie … more or less.