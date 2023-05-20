Don’t ask me why I was in the cookie aisle at the supermarket.

Fact is, I was and being an observant journalist, I began to take notice of the offerings lining the shelves, particularly one of America’s favorite cookies brands, Oreos. If, by chance, you’ve never “enjoyed” an Oreo (and I put enjoyed in quotation marks, because Oreos are one of my least favorite cookies), let me describe them to you. Oreos are sandwich cookies made up of a pair of (usually) chocolate wafers or biscuits with a sweet crème filing.

Or, from my perspective, they are a couple of pieces of crumbly roofing shingles held together by something that looks an awful lot like kindergartener’s paste.

Anyway, I was amazed at the stacks and stacks of familiar blue packages of America’s favorite sandwich cookie. I was going to say, “Here’s a brief recap of what I saw,” but I don’t think there will be anything brief about this list:

First, there are the basic, traditional Oreos. Then comes double stuff (which, by the way, may or may not actually have twice as much stuff as the regular cookies. The manufacturer, Nabisco, says they do, but some independent studies I found on the internet – and remember, Abraham Lincoln posted on his Facebook page that you can trust everything you read online – determined that it is more like 1.86 or 1.91 times as much stuff.) Next there is Mega stuff which supposedly has twice the stuff as double stuff Oreos. This is getting complicated!

On the shelf next to these cookies is a wide variety of other flavor choices: Java Chip Flavored Crème; Chocolate Peanut Butter Pie (it looks like it has chocolate filling with a peanut butter wafer, maybe); S’moreo which I’m guessing is supposed to have the taste of chocolate, marshmallow and graham cracker; Blackout Cake Flavor Crème; Caramel Coconut Flavor Crème; Dark Chocolate Flavor Crème; Peanut Butter Flavor Crème; Birthday Cake Flavor Crème (and on this one Nabisco actually boasts “Naturally and Artificially Flavored”) and Toffee Crunch Flavor Crème.

But wait, there’s more! Oreos also come in a regular Chocolate Flavor Crème (with chocolate wafers for a full-on chocolate experience) and Mint. Plus there are Mint Thins that look like the green stuff has been gently applied with a putty knife.

They also make regular Oreo Thins with “Extra Stuff,” so my guess is that even by eating the Thins, you run the risk of getting “Unthin.” And to make sure they appeal to everyone, Nabisco has baked up gluten free Oreos with the regular stuff and mint. Guess if you suffer from celiac disease and have a hankering for double stuff and mega stuff, you’re stuff out of luck.

Then there are the yellow packages with what I assume is a vanilla biscuit. These come in Golden Double Stuff, Thins, Lemon and Lemon Thins. Whew. And to think I haven’t even started with Oreo Cakesters yet.

The quantities confuse me, too. There are the traditional-size 14.3-ounce packages with 36 cookies. There’s also a larger 19.1-ounce family-size package that contains 48 cookies. Plus, a “Party-size” at 25.5 ounces. I was never a math major, but if I did the calculations right, there should be roughly 64 cookies in the party pack. That means you can only invite your family and two more people. Not much of a shindig if you ask me.

I think maybe the geniuses at Nabisco learned mathematics from the people at the paper towel and toilet paper companies (“1 Megaroll equals 43,600 regular rolls!”), but that’s a completely different column…more or less.