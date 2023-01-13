Column | More or Les: An ode to shopping carts

Theories of what brought the United States out of the Great Depression are many. Some say it was Roosevelt’s New Deal. Others point to the beginning of World War II and still more give credit to deregulation and tax cuts.

While each of these factors likely deserves some credence as a pillar of a more stable economy, I propose that it was one stroke of brilliance from the mind of a single individual that drove America forward.

His name was Sylvan Goldman. He invented the shopping cart in 1936.

Well, Goldman and a handyman named Fred Young. Goldman owned a couple of grocery stores in Oklahoma City. He realized he could sell more of the growing number of canned goods and frozen items in his store if shoppers had a better place to put their selections instead being limited by the size of the handbaskets they lugged through the store.

The two tinkered with and came up with a design based on a folding metal chair, but shoppers rejected the “folding basket carriers”. Men thought they were too feminine and they reminded women of baby buggies. So, Goldman did the only reasonable thing: he hired actors.

Models – both male and female – pushed the carts around the store pretending to buy groceries, smiling as they wheeled their carts throughout the aisles. The carts caught on, not only in his stores but with other grocers, too, who purchased carts from Goldman, making him a multimillionaire.

I think Goldman’s technique is present in lots of other things today. I’ve seen actors in hockey games pretending to be goalies (at least that’s what I’ve accused them of). There are plenty of actors in Washington playing the role of leaders and there are plenty of people around pretending to be nice.

Actors aside, carts led to the eventual development of not only supermarkets but of big box stores, too. The carts allow shoppers to buy more and cart technology has come a long way. The ability to nest, the inclusion of child seats, cup holders and shelves for mobile phones have all advanced shopping carts. Yet somehow, I always get the cart with the bum wheel – you know, the ones that always pull to the left, directly in the path of oncoming cart traffic.

There have even been advancements in security for shopping carts. You know, ways to keep them at the super market and not rolling down the sidewalks. Some require a deposit to use them. Others are fitted with a device that locks the wheels if you try to shoplift the cart. Still others feature a pole that’s too tall to go through the store’s exit. (I always thought that made shoppers look like snorkelers, with a tube up in the sky to get some fresh air.)

Over the years, shopping carts have even evolved to include calculators in the handles, advertisements on the baskets and anti-bacterial coatings, all in the name of progress.

They’ve all made for better buggies. There’s just one more enhancement I’d like to see. If we could just hire some actors to put buggies in the parking lot cart corrals, then maybe lazy consumers would be compelled to do the same.