If any of you are automakers, I have a request of you: consider putting the switch to change between low beam and high beam headlights back on the floor where it was decades ago.

Why? I’d like to make it harder for drivers to turn on their high beam lights and I think if the button is on the floor again it would take a couple of years for people to find it and figure out what it is. Plus, with manual transmissions and clutches almost a complete rarity, most people won’t know how to use their left foot for any driving activity other than tapping their foot along with the Taylor Swift song coming from their satellite radio.

I say all this as an early stage cataract sufferer. In the last couple of years, not only has the glare and halos of car headlights caused me problems, I’ve also seen more of (or at least become more aware of) a large number of motorists using their “brights” more than they should. They’ve even got them on in town. In town!

It doesn’t matter that today’s standard low beam automobile headlights are brighter than the beacons from lighthouses used to protect ships along the coasts in the early 20th century, people still think they have to illuminate everything from the pavement to the birds in the sky when they drive, making it difficult for you and eye. If it’s harder to turn on the high beams, maybe the problem is solved.

Or, perhaps we could go back to automatic dimming headlines. Oldsmobile brought these to market in the 1950s, but, admittedly, they didn’t work well. I understand some upper-end cars have them, but my guess is that, like a lot of other features, people turn them off or don’t know how to use them at all. Case in point: our minivan allows you to connect your cellular phone via Bluetooth. My wife’s is connected. Mine is not. She also knows how to use the remote start. I don’t. Sounds like I’d be one of the people trying to figure out what the button on the floor is for after GM, Ford and Chrysler take my advice.

Perhaps here’s a better solution yet: let’s make the high beam indicator light on the dashboard much larger and brighter. Maybe like the arc from a welding torch. OK, not that bright, but make it shine enough that even a piece of electrical tape can’t hide it. Make drivers blind themselves just like they blind the rest of us. We’ll call it retina revenge.

Once we fix this problem with lights (much to the applause of the cataracts crowd), we can move on to some of the other issues with drivers today: going too slow in the left lane and taking two parking spaces are a couple. And, hey, what if we made it impossible to complete a turn without a using your blinker. That would change things…more or less.