Column | More or Les: Christmas wishes and New Years aspirations

In the midst of the season of giving and as we wind down the year, looking forward to a new one with hopes, dreams and resolutions, I’d like to take a moment to share my wishes for Southern Illinois both for Christmas and for 2023.

For Southern Illinois University Carbondale, I wish for the overall student enrollment increase officials have been working (and hoping for) for years.

For drivers in the region, I’m hoping for construction-free and accident-free travels on Route 13 and Interstate 57.

For small retailers, restaurants and businesses, I wish area residents would adopt a “local first” approach to eating and shopping all year long, not just when they are reminded to “Buy Southern Illinois” during the holidays.

I hope we become as accepting and proud of the new 730 area code as we are of 618.

For my friends in media, I hope for growing readership and ratings, happy advertisers, a lack of typos and that all of the breaking news happens during regular business hours.

For not-for-profits and charities, my wish is that the small will garner the same attention as the big and that all of your work will be recognized and supported by an ever-growing number of donors.

To the hundreds of children and youth in foster care throughout our region, I hope for loving, forever homes.

For the higher education institutions in our region, my hope is that students will see value in staying in Southern Illinois for their education … and eventual careers.

For Carbondale and Marion, Pinckneyville and Du Quoin, Carterville and Herrin and all of the communities in our region, my wish is that rivalries will be left on the field, court, track and mat. Beyond that, I hope that we can all work together as Southern Illinois, celebrating successes, helping one another and pulling in the same direction.

For the invalid perceptions, biases and prejudices long-held against our neighbors, other communities, schools and groups to finally and forever be dismissed.

For the churches in our region, I hope that the visitors who show up on Christmas or Christmas Eve come back the following Sunday and the next and the one after that.

For our legislators, I hope that your voice is heard finally in Washington and Springfield.

I wish that all of our elected officials are treated with respect, a spirit of cooperation and support.

For the Du Quoin State Fair and every other local festival, my wish is for fantastic weather and great memories.

For first responders, soldiers and sailors, I wish for safety, respect, courtesy and heartfelt appreciation.

My wish for the children in our region is a childhood safe from fear, worry and neglect.

For teachers, respectful and eager students, supportive parents and administrators and relaxing breaks.

For Southern Illinois’ farmers, I wish for an inch of rain each week throughout the spring and summer, perfect weather during harvest, equipment that does not break down and markets that stay up.

For sports fans, I hope for state champions from Southern Illinois, a vibrant Cubs-Cardinals rivalry, more wins than losses for the Salukis and another Stanley Cup parade in St. Louis. (Hey, it’s a wish list, right?)

For my readers, a holiday season packed with great memories, laughter, love and heartfelt wishes for a great 2023.