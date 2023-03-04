The first automobile I ever drove – and by drove I mean completely controlled for the entire length of my family’s driveway – was a 1973 Ford Pinto station wagon. If the fact that it was a pinto wagon wasn’t bad enough, what was worse was its color. This car – my mom’s pride and joy – was canary yellow.

It often sat in our drive right in front of my father’s car, a Mercury Marquis of the same vintage. It also was a shade of yellow. OK, it was beige. He traded that car for another Marquis, also beige. That vehicle was followed by another Mercury. This one, too, was beige.

When my father decided to broaden his horizons and try another make and model, he settled on an Oldsmobile Omega. Much to our surprise, this car was canary yellow. It seemed to be a pattern.

My brother and I were more diverse in our car colors once we reached driving age in the 1980s. He had a bright red car. My first car was a Mustang in deep, metallic green. Later I drove a 1973 Jeep CJ-5. That was the year they introduced the “Wrangler” name, but rather than describing vehicles it was a color. Mine was “Wrangler Yellow,” which I think was a manly way of saying “chartreuse.” This fire-engine-yellow, pea-green, neon-before-neon-was-cool color was amazing. In fact, it remains my favorite of all colors. This jeep was so loud (both in sound and color), even my visually-impaired friend claimed he could see it.

But things have changed. Jump forward four or five decades and I still notice cars and colors – or rather the lack of colors. Doing some scientific research the other day (well, actually, looking at the cars around me when I was waiting in the student pickup line at school), I reasoned that my parents would be at a loss. There was not a single yellow vehicle in the line. For that matter there really weren’t any colors of cars at all. No red, no deep green and not even a single chartreuse paint job in the mix. It reminded me of the supposed quotation from Henry Ford about colors of the Model T.

“The customer can have any color they want as long as it is black,” he supposedly said. Apparently, Ford was both an inventor and a visionary.

As I sat inside my black minivan, I looked around and noted the colors of the automobiles: black, black, grey, black, grey, silver. I thought maybe my cataracts had gotten worse, but then I did some real research. It turns out that car colors over recent years have gotten – in a word – boring. If you look at the data on car colors for 2019 (some of the most recent information available), more than 23% of cars in the U.S. were white and another 23% were black.

According to that same study, more than 70% of new cars sold in the U.S. in 2020 were black, grey, silver or white. Of the remaining little chips of paint on the color wheel, blue and red are a little popular, but the greens, the browns, yellows and beiges make up just a sliver of the market. Purple continues to be the least popular (or shall we say most rare?) of car colors for decades.

Funny, I had one of those, too – a gigantic Chrysler Concorde in a deep, majestic purple. Like the chartreuse jeep, it was legendary.

If cars mirror their owners, I guess I’m just a colorful guy…more or less.