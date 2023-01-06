Column | More or Les: Dialing up old terms still in use

I was making arrangements for a telephone interview earlier this week by exchanging emails with a source. As I often do, I wrote, “what number should I dial?” then it hit me. What in the world was I saying?

“Dial?” We haven’t dialed telephones in years, yet I still talk as though I will stick a finger (or eraser end of a pencil) into the turning wheel of a rotary dial telephone and thrust it downward…10 different times. It seems very foreign (and slow) to us now, but even more so to those who have come after us from the Big Wheel-riding, amazed-at-Pong and turned-the-channels-manually generation.

In fact, we recently took our little boys into an antique shop (I can almost sense the hair on the back of your neck standing at attention from nerves) where our youngest found a desk telephone. As he held the receiver up to his face (he had to ask where it went exactly) he pointed curiously at the dial and we tried to explain to him how to actually input the numbers we wanted to call.

I realized then that we still use other arcane telephone terms, too. We still hang up on a call, but it just doesn’t have the same satisfaction as slamming the handset down on the hook (especially on a wall-mount telephone with a telemarketer on the other end).

Here’s another one: we continue to say that our telephones ring, but they do almost everything but ring anymore. They buzz, they chirp, they beep, they sing and more; Even those that actually have a ringing sound are simply imposters with electronic tones mimicking the old bells.

All of this got me to thinking about other technology terms. We “turn” the television volume up by pushing on a button. For that matter we turn lots of things on without every turning anything – we flip switches, mash buttons and even use our voices, but never twist any sort of dial.

Sometimes I’ll mistakenly ask my wife to “tape” a show on television. She knows that I actually mean “record,” but understands anyway. Many of my colleagues in broadcasting will talk about shooting video “footage” even though what they are capturing are pixels, not actual images on feet and inches of video tape.

I wonder if drivers of electric cars ever step on the gas pedal. No matter the make or model, most of us roll up our car windows without ever turning a crank.

I guess there are a lot of old holdover terms still in use and it really all is just a matter of semantics. It is fun to study the metamorphosis of words because of technology. Maybe someday I’ll put together a power point presentation about it with lots of slides.

I’m sure it will be a Kodak moment, more or less.