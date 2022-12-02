Column | More or Les: Finding the perfect gift

Do you have someone on your Christmas list that is hard to please?

(Oh, I just realized that this is beginning to sound like one of those attorney-spokesperson ads on the television … “If you have someone on your Christmas shopping list who is hard to buy for, you may be eligible for significant compensation … ”)

Well, unfortunately, I buy a gift for those people each year (and, unfortunately there’s no significant compensation coming), so I have already tried to figure out what to purchase this year. On the surface, he seems to be pretty easy to buy for – find something practical or something with a certain logo and you would think he would be happy with it. However, it is a complicated process. While I know him better than practically anyone else on the planet, I do not want my gift to overshadow all of the others under the tree for him.

At the same time, giving the PERFECT gift is a two-edged sword. Sure, the recipient would absolutely love it – perhaps above all others – but in that, there is danger in making the other gift givers feel as though they missed the mark with their selected presents. The trick is to find the right gift without spending too little or too much and be a gift that he will really love and appreciate, but not at the expense or detriment of all of the others.

In the last few years, I think I’ve done pretty well at this. I’ve found gifts that I am certain he would have picked out for himself: middle-of-the-road when it comes to budget; practical, yet with a bit of whimsy. They were things that he really liked and ones that others, when they saw them, knew they were good gifts, too. In fact, on at least one occasion, I remember another person exclaiming that she almost bought the same thing for the recipient.

One year, I believe I gave him a very practical pocket knife – one that he still carries on a daily basis. Another year, my gift was a sweater with the logo he always looks for – another gift, very well received. There, too, have been hats and books. Those have always been popular and now, each Christmas, he has come to expect a well-researched, perfect gift.

That makes this year’s shopping more difficult. Every season, it seems the challenge grows as I search for the ideal present. I am not sure what I’ll get for him this year. It may be one of those cases of “I’ll know it when I see it,” but I also will peruse the stores with a few ideas already in mind just in case.

I’m sure I’ll find something perfect that he will love. Others at our Christmas celebration will know it even before the unwrapping begins. His eye will twinkle (even as every other eye in the room rolls) when our son – Santa’s designated package sorter on Christmas morning – hands him the present.

You know the one. It is labeled so my son will know exactly to whom it goes: “To Les, From Les.”

I’m sure it will be perfect…more or less.