If you are looking for me, I’m along the third base line. Every single night.

It is baseball season and with three boys under the age of 14 all playing ball – we’ve basically set up camp at the youth diamonds, where we will remain through the end of June.

Even Bentley, our “little big boy” is playing this year. Let me tell you about his coach. It’s an old guy. Me. It seems this year, there were enough 6, 7 and 8 year old's who signed up to play to stock half a dozen teams, but not as many adults who volunteered to coach. That’s when I got the call. I had coached youth baseball in our community before, but it has been awhile. In fact, George Bush was president when I last stepped on the infield.

My previous coaching experience was with boys who were old enough that what I call the baseball gene had kicked in. I believe that around age 10 or 11 something happens and players begin to inherently understand the game or at least can be taught the concepts of baseball. For some, it happens earlier, and for others, the gene never develops.

My team has some of both. Obviously, since they are under the age of baseball maturity, a vast majority of the boys on my squad are – shall we say – very teachable. I have a few who definitely have played for years, with good coaches. In fact, I’m concerned they are going to hurt the others with a strong throw or a line drive.

For the most part, the other players on my team have just moved up from the organized chaos which is T-ball or they have never played before. In many cases, we have a blank canvas and I love every minute of it. The joy of watching a player get his first hit or being able to high-five him when he makes a smart play is really something. I don’t know who is prouder of them: me, their families or themselves.

It’s also entertaining. So far, we’ve only had a couple of practices and one game, but here are some snippets of the excitement:

If I have said “Don’t play in the dirt,” once, I have said it 53,000 times. “Don’t kick the dirt,” “Don’t put the dirt in your glove,” “Don’t draw in the dirt with your fingers, your toes or any other body part.” It goes on and on.

We’ve had to ask each and every player to show us which hand he throws with – or at least thinks he throws with – so that we can make sure he’s batting from the correct side of the plate.

I’ve had to demonstrate batting stances repeatedly, otherwise many of the boys would be at home plate looking like Luke Skywalker ready to do battle with a light saber.

We’ve spent lots of time looking for hats, adjusting hats so they will fit, finding gloves and in the all-important discussion about what our team name should be. Of course, we have a local business who is sponsoring our team, but we were looking for a great and ferocious name. One player suggested we be called “Home Team,” and while that has advantages, I really was looking for something else. I proposed we use the word blue in the name since our shirts are that color. “Blue Flames,” was one idea “Blue Popsicles” was another. Finally, we settled on “Blue Ninjas.” I don’t know if there even is such a thing, but at least we have a moniker. And an official team saying: “Stop playing in the dirt!”