You may not be able to tell from my photo, even if you look closely. Trust me, there is some hair there. Or perhaps I should say there was some hair there. Not anymore. I finally did it.

I have been preparing to be bald since I was 12. I’ve always heard that the gene for hair loss comes from your mother’s side of the family, but I am not certain of that. I don’t know if there were bald men (or, for that matter, women) on the Bassett side, but there were on the O’Dell half of the family. My father was one.

I don’t recall my father having any locks other than the ring of hair that went around the back of his head from ear to ear. He always said something about a disease or illness that happened when he served in the Korean conflict, but I don’t know about that. What I do know is that he was bald and I always expected to be.

As a kid, I had blond hair – and not much of it. My hair was straight, except for a brief period of time in college and graduate school when, for some reason, my mom talked me into a series of what she called “body wave” perms. I probably did the curls for about three years (hey, it was the late 1980s) continuing with the perms until just after my wife and I got married. (That is a completely different story – again, remember it was the late ‘80s and very early ‘90s, but in all of the photographs of our ceremony and reception, I have curls and she has a mullet.)

Anyway, in my mind it was all in vain. I always expected to be bald. I never had enough hair to have any of the cool hairstyles. As a teen I had bangs. As an adult (post-perm), I combed it back, sort of like Coach Mike Ditka in his heyday. I tried a “spikey” hairdo for a while, then, once and accidentally, I got my hair cut really short with clippers and I liked it. Short blond hair looked good, plus, it made home haircuts easy.

Later, my blond hair turned gray and then almost invisible (like in my current newspaper photograph). There seemed to be less and less of it every day. I had gotten to where I told people that my favorite hair color was flesh tone.

Now it is. For some time, my eldest has been encouraging me to just shave it all off. Last week I did, taking a razor to my head and joining the “Bald is Beautiful” brigade. I think I like it, but it has taken some getting used to. I didn’t realize that my melon would only be really smooth just after shaving (a daily requirement). I don’t know why I thought that; maybe it is because other bald guys’ heads look smooth (I’ve never touched another man’s head). I also didn’t expect it to “grab” like a non-stick bathtub strip. I was surprised when pulling a shirt over my head, it caught on all the dome friction.

I’m sure I’ll catch some other friction from friends now that I’ve gone bald and my shampoo bottle has seemingly been looking at me like a long lost brother (so I turned it around), but I’m going to give this a shot for a while. Besides, if it doesn’t work, I’ll just let what hair I have grow. Maybe I’ll even get a body wave … more or less.