I need someone to enlighten me.

Literally.

Earlier this week, I spent some time in the lightbulb aisle of a retailer and after my journey there, I am not feeling very bright.

All I needed was some regular, plain-old lightbulbs to replace ones in our garage door opener. I thought it would be easy: Go in, find the bulb section, choose a package and leave. I was wrong.

Have you been to the lightbulb area of the store recently? Like a kid in an ice cream parlor with 100 different flavors, I was overwhelmed with all of the choices, especially considering what I really wanted was just the vanilla of bulbs.

There were LED bulbs, halogen bulbs and more. Some had medium bases and others were smaller. Then there was the wide variety of wattages – but be careful there. With all of the new-fangled bulb styles, 7 watts is equivalent to the old 60 watt bulbs, or something like that. It’s as though new math has found its way to lighting.

Of course, I didn’t take the old bulbs with me. Matter of fact, I didn’t even remove them yet; I was planning on doing that when I got back with the new bulbs. (No point in climbing the ladder twice, right?) However, I found myself wishing I would have brought one of the old bulbs with me, because I could not remember at all what wattage I wanted. What was the base size? Regular duty or heavy duty? Cool white, soft white, bright or sunlight? Ugh.

I remembered that someone once asked Thomas Edison about all of his failures in efforts to invent the very first lightbulb. “I have not failed 10,000 times,” he replied. “I have successfully found 10,000 ways that will not work.”

That’s how I felt. I was surrounded by bulbs that I did not think would work. I wish old Tom was there with me and I thought about just giving up and going back home to my dark garage.

Unwilling to that, though, I tried my best to make my decision. I grabbed a box of two bulbs and took them home. They fit and gave good light. Of course, now the bulbs in my garage door opener are an LED with bright light. The bulbs in the overhead fixtures in the garage are a soft white, so we have two different colors and it really kills the mood. (We all know ambiance is so important in the garage).

It’s OK. I’ll live with it. I made the change, put the ladder away and headed inside to declare that I had no desire to return to the lightbulb section anytime soon. Besides, I have to go back to the store to find a single box of cereal my kids might like. How hard can that be? No way there are as many choices as lightbulbs.

It will be an easy decision … more or less.