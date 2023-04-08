I keep saying I’m not old enough to be a grandfather.

I mean, after all, my youngest son is just six. Of course, my eldest is in his 30s and that means I must admit that – despite my delusions – not only am old enough to be a grandfather, I actually recently (and somewhat instantly) became one.

I say instantly because my son and his wife just took in a three-month-old foster daughter. Suddenly, with a placement and some paperwork, my wife and I became grandparents. While this is a neat experience and we are already in love with her, we are grappling with somethings (besides trying to wrestle with how I got so old).

The struggle is mostly imposed by the outside world. Almost immediately, the question came to us from others: “What are you going to be called?” I was confused and it must have shown, because right away those who asked would follow-up with “Are you going to be ‘Grandpa’ or something else?”

I didn’t even know there was an option to pick my own grandparent moniker. Growing up, I knew of a few kids who called their grandfather “Grandpa Jim” or similar and we always referred to ours as Grandpa O’Dell and Grandpa Bassett, and never considered anything else.

Turns out there is a wide variety of titles from which to choose – I don’t automatically have to be grandpa. There are even dozens of options of the traditional Grandpa: from Granddad and Grandpappy and Gramps to Grampa and more. Then there are all kinds of other names: Peepaw (that’s a big no for me), Bompa and Papi.

Trying to come up with the best choice, I’ve done some internet research and found dozens of other ideas, including an entire selection of “more modern” names: Ace, Boss, Chief, Coach, Rocky and Skipper among them. None of these struck me as appropriate enough.

I suggested to my family simply “GRANDFATHER,” spoken in a very deep, formal and respectful way. This time, they all said no.

Some people have said that I should just wait and see what my granddaughter wants to call me. I have a friend whose grandchildren call him “Bo” and I think that’s a good name, but I really want to be able to refer to myself in just the right term even before she can speak, and it has to be the right name, one that can’t be misunderstood or misspoken by a toddler. (I don’t want to be Poppy and have it come out as Poopy for example.)

Then my son had the perfect answer. It’s the same name he’s called me for years and I’ve grown to like it. I think it will be perfect for his daughter to use as well.

I’m proud to be her grandfather and even more proud to be her Pops.