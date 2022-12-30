Column | More or Les: Looking for descriptions to count on

As I stopped in a popular chain restaurant to pick up my wife’s to-go breakfast order, I asked for some butter.

“Can I please get a couple of butters?” I inquired, knowing my grammar was lacking.

“Absolutely,” the very pleasant young woman responded. Then she threw me for a loop. “How many is a couple?” she asked of me.

I was confused. I had never been asked that before and more so, I thought everyone knew that a couple was two. In fact, I was so dumbfounded by her question, I could not even begin to get words out in any sort of coherent response.

So she gave me five packets of butter.

When I got home I looked up the word couple. “Two of the same sort considered together; a pair” was what I found. Turns out my thinking (for once) was right and I began to wonder how often we misinterpret descriptions of proximity or number simply because we, as a society, have never come to a consensus or simply don’t understand the exact meaning.

I think of the whole conundrum of “this” vs. “next” such as “this Monday” and “next Monday.” Some would say they are one and the same day. Others would say that “next” Monday is the one that happens after “this” coming Monday. Maybe this is why days have numbers.

Of course when it comes to numbers too, things can get confusing. I remember years ago having a discussion about what the various obscure quantifiers mean. We sort of came up with some answers, but I have never pretended that they are absolute and I’m sure they are open for discussion, debate or even argument. With that being said, here goes:

“A” or “An” obviously (I think) is singular. That means one.

We’ve already established that “couple” most likely means “two,” but then things can get foggy.

I’m proposing that “a few” is roughly equivalent to three.

In describing four of anything, would “some” be the appropriate word or is “some” more of a generic description for more than – oh boy, here we go – a couple or a few?

What about five? To me it seems like “handful” would be a good fit given that most of us have five fingers to make up our hands. Well, its four fingers and a thumb, so maybe five is better referred to as “some and a thumb.”

Do we really need to go any further? Does six need its own word? Perhaps “several” fits the bill or does “several” convey a smaller amount than “some?” I don’t know and maybe I’m making too much of all of this. What about many? Smattering? A little? A bunch? Enough?

What will we do with seven, eight, nine, 10 and 11? Fortunately 12 already has a dozen and after that, well, I don’t know what we should say. “A lot?”

I really think it all is enough and at the risk of being overly specific, maybe we really need to be more exact in our counts. “I’d like seven butters, please.”

And once we can get the number thing right, maybe we can move on to thermostat terms because I never know what my wife means when she asked me to turn down the air conditioning. Does she mean not so cold or colder? I’m left to guess and like the butter-giver, I usually miss the mark…more or less.