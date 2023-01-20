Column | More or Les: Looking to showcase some talent

It happened again this year. The organizers have not reached out to me to be part of the annual red carpet gala extravaganza showcase thingy.

If you are unsure what I’m referencing, the organizers/producers/talent scouts for the annual Hospice of Southern Illinois Red Carpet Gala always are looking for volunteer performers for their signature event – an evening of food, dancing and drinks, a silent auction, a live auction and of course a performance, all to raise money for the fantastic work Hospice does throughout our area.

They used to ask me. Before the night’s talent level exceeded mine.

Legend has it that the first shows consisted mostly of “local celebrities” lip-synching to songs on a boom box. Ever since, the crowds have grown larger and the show bigger. Over the years, the amount of lip-synching has decreased to zero. Now it is actual singers and a live band.

The late Gail Van Ormer produced the first shows and “discovered” me in 2013 when I interviewed her for an article. She didn’t ask me to be in the gala; she simply asked me which of the Village People I wanted to be. (The cowboy.) A few months later, I was learning dance steps with other macho men (who I still considered great friends) in anticipation of a stay at the YMCA, so to speak.

She also found out my wife Christine could sing. And I mean really sing. She’s been a part of the gala practically ever since. Unlike me, she has showcased some talent.

The next year, Christine sang again. So did I. In a moment of apparent weakness, Gail gave many of us Village People microphones and we too actually sang – and danced – as Frankie Valli and the Four Seasons. Well, there were only four of us, so us backup singers were the Three Seasons. We do-wopped (or in my case, don’t-wopped; I can’t dance and I’m not very musical) to close out the show.

I was cast the in the following show as part of the Blue Collar Comedy tour. I told jokes as Jeff Foxworthy. My fake mustache fell off halfway through and that was probably the funniest part of our whole act.

Next, former WSIL-TV anchor Kevin Hunsperger played ventriloquist Jeff Dunham and I was his dummy Walter. Not much of a stretch there, playing a grumpy old guy.

In the years since, Christine has continued to be a part of many galas and I’ve watched. They haven’t asked me back, but I continue to volunteer. For example, here’s what I’ve offered to do:

I think Christine and I could do Meat Loaf’s classic “Paradise by the Dashboard Light.” After all, we amazed my daughter (or scarred her for life) when we performed it on her birthday-gift-karaoke machine in 1999. I could even look the part of Mr. Loaf – I’d let my hair grow, put on tuxedo ruffles and sit in the car with the heat blasting just prior to going on stage so I would have that trademark sweaty look.

Perhaps we could “Elvira” the entire show with a rousing rendition of the Oak Ridge Boys’ classic. (Three Seasons, you up for a reunion tour?). Ask my kids, I “Giddy up, oom poppa, oom poppa, mow mow” on the way to school almost every morning.

Or, I’m sure that the Three Seasons and me could whip it, whip it real good.

The Hospice Gala is a don’t-miss event and along with encouraging everyone to attend, I want the organizers to know I’m ready to make a performance comeback. I’m here just waiting for your people to call my people…more or less.