Some works days are just more enjoyable than others. One day I look forward to every year is move-in day at Southern Illinois University Carbondale. It’s the day the residence halls officially open and students (and often their families and friends) bring them to campus and help them get all moved in.

The staff at SIU does a great job coordinating things, making it as easy as possible for thousands of new residents to get in and settle in to their homes away from home. I enjoy the day as a reporter because other than knowing I’ll be on campus most of the day, I don’t really have a story assignment. It’s a case of letting a story find me.

Over the years I’ve written about a dad moving his triplet daughters in – into three different buildings, that is – in a single morning, the transition of a new student from my own hometown and how one SIU administrator showed everyone his socks, proudly pointing the Salukis embroidered on them.

As I walked the campus this year, I also reminisced a bit about when I moved into a residence hall (back then they were called dorms) on West Campus (known years ago as Thompson Point) nearly 40 years ago. There was a lot of familiarity, for the most part. However, looking around this week at the piles of belongings students unloaded on the sidewalks, I realized how much things have changed in four decades since I was a Saluki freshman.

I was amazed a few days ago at how many students brought furniture with them. I don’t remember having room for much of anything. As I recall, my room was 10-feet by 19-feet and I shared it with a roommate, making my portion roughly 100 square feet (minus the walkway to the door and the bathroom). Granted, most rooms are now single-occupancy, but still, where does the gaming chair and the storage ottoman and the bookshelf all go?

Student cuisine must have changed over the years, too. I remember there was only one microwave in the entire building back then – shared by 120 residents. I saw microwaves, refrigerators, coffee makers and countless air fryers all being carried into the buildings Wednesday. All we had was a hotplate. At least one thing was the same: cases and cases of Ramen noodles; still a staple of the collegiate crowd.

There were billboard-sized televisions, more gaming systems than I could count, full-length mirrors and racks to hold dozens of pairs of shoes. (I saw all of the footwear, too.) I think I had two pair of shoes (oh, and three pairs of boots…I was an agriculture student, after all).

One category of items that I saw over and over again perplexed me. I saw lots of small vacuums and powered mops. I remember that we cleaned our floors once a semester – the week of health and safety inspections. That got me thinking, either today’s students are cleaner than many of us alumni or moms packed these items.

Of course, this was move-in day for new students. I should go back to see what the returning students bring. My guess is that it won’t be quite as much. Probably no mops, but plenty of Ramen, more or less.