I can name that tune in six notes.

If you are old enough, you remember this statement of confidence from the bid-a-note portion of television’s “Name that Tune” game show. I remember and I felt just like a contestant on the TV program recently when my wife’s brother invited us to be part of his team for a music trivia competition.

We were joining Mark, his wife, another sister-in-law, my niece and a couple of other people, all, I hoped, more knowledgeable about music than me, as part of the team called “Making a Rare Public Appearance.”

Mark and his wife and their friends were no novices when it came to music trivia; they have a reputation as the ones to beat in these competitions throughout western Illinois. Us, not so much, especially when I notice that the evening’s categories did not suggest there would be any questions about Bluegrass, New Wave, Contemporary Christian or the all-too-familiar little kid songs performed by the Veggie Tales, the Wiggles, Barney or any Disney show. I was beginning to think maybe I couldn’t name that tune at all.

Still, we were game to drop the needle and get in the groove. We listened intently to the instructions: there were to be ten rounds of ten song snippets each. We were, to the best of our ability, write on our answer sheet both the song title and the performer. Confidence was (perhaps unjustifiably) high, but we were ready. In the words of Shania Twain, “Let’s go girls.”

I proved my worth with the very first tune. “Pickup Man / Joe Diffie,” I wrote on my piece of notebook paper which I held up for Mark to see and transcribe to the official sheet. I gave him a knowing and cocky nod as to say, “That’s right. Don’t mess this up.”

I was confident. I could hold my own on the Country category, provided tunes were older ones from my tractor-driving days as well as songs of the 1970s and ‘80s. Then my confidence was gone. The next categories were songs from the ‘90s and 2000s as well as a metal and hairband segment. At this point, I was along for the ride.

Fortunately, Mark was smart in his teambuilding. My niece Abbey was well-versed in the verses of modern rock and pop songs and one other team member knew the Golden Oldies and the TV theme songs. At the end of the third round, we were leading the 20 other teams by two points. Our diversity was our strength. Well, part of our strength. Mark gave two reasons for our success.

“One, we aren’t drinking, and, two, we just know,” he boasted.

He was right. We kept getting songs and artists right and everybody was contributing -- some. “Electric Avenue / Eddie Grant,” I piped in for one selection from the 1980s. “I’d Do Anything for Love (But I Won’t Do That) / Meat Loaf,” I added, and then, showing my own diversity, “Family Tradition / Hank Williams, Jr.” for another.

But before you think I was holding my own, let me admit to you that I wasn’t. About the time, I’d figure out the chorus of the song in hopes of at least getting the title, Mark would already have the answers written down. The team regulars were carrying us. The rest of us were, shall we say just “making a rare public appearance.” Nonetheless, we were having a great time and we were good at it. Our team led throughout the entire evening – intro to finale -- wining the competition. It was all good, but did cause me to rethink my bid-a-note approach.

“I can name that tune in…a week or two…more or less.”