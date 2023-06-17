As my family was at the playground the other day, our sons began the typical one-upmanship discussions and contests that young men are always inclined to do. Then the inevitable phrase was tossed out: “Na-na-na-na-boo-boo.”

It was more than a “look at me, I’m better” statement. I realized at that moment it might be my least favorite phrase in the entire language. I mean, nothing good comes out of na-na-na-na-boo-boo. It’s purely something one says to another to show off, to demean and to taunt.

It got me thinking about other phrases that I really do not care for, and, at the risk, of sounding even more like a grumpy old man, I thought I would share some of them. Here goes.

“Without further ado.” What it means is without any additional delay, so why don’t we just say that instead? I guess what really gets me about this phrase is the word “ado.” I can’t think of any instance where we use the word other than in this phrase. My suggestion is that we don’t use it at all.

“Just a second.” Usually this comes from someone who feels they need to do something else before helping you or even paying attention to you. Trouble is, it is a lie. Maybe I am being a little too literal here. OK, I am definitely being too literal here, but “just a second” or even “just a moment” is inaccurate. “Just a minute” or “Just 15 minutes” would be more correct.

Keeping with the theme of keeping us waiting: “Your call is important to us.” Yeah, right. I think that this on-hold, voice-prompt statement is just one to make whomever it is we are calling feel good about themselves. After the 35th time I hear “your call is important to us” while on hold, I don’t feel as though I am very important to them.

My disdain for some phrases come from my training as a journalist. I will fight almost anyone on the phrase “First Annual.” My stance is this (and I think I have shared this in previous columns…I’m that passionate about it): an event is not annual until it has happened twice. I know, people will say “but it’s going to be annual.” I understand, but planning does not make it annual; having it twice does. If planning on things is enough, I’m skinny and healthy.

I also bristle at “Centered Around” (you can’t be both centered and around something at the same time). I realize this is all so pedantic and how hard I must be to live with.

Marketers are always trying to get us to buy their product by declaring it as “new and improved.” Wait. How can it be both? I guess technically, it was improved a few times before coming to market (after all the 40 in WD-40 supposedly means there were 39 previous concoctions of this wonder liquid), but I believe something when it first goes on the store shelves, it is new. Its second and subsequent versions can be improved, but it’s a stretch to say it is both new and improved.

There used to be an area bakery that sold pastries in a box which declared they were “Fresher than Fresh.” I have no idea what that means. It is either fresh or not. Yes, there are varying scales of freshness but how can something be “-er” than itself? That would be like being taller than tall or greener than green.

It means a column could be funnier than funny. On second thought, maybe this phrase does make sense. Na-na-na-boo-boo.