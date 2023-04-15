File this under “Don’t they have anything better to do?”

I recently read that legislators in South Carolina are considering designating the Venus flytrap as an the state’s official carnivorous plant.

Apparently, the Venus flytrap (technically Dionaea Muscipula), which survives by digesting other living things, is considered at-risk by the federal government (which also survives by digesting other living things) and its native habitat is the swampy, mossy, boggy areas (I mean the Venus flytrap, not the federal government), so senators in the state where there are lots of swampy, mossy boggy areas have decided to elevate the plant to “official status.” All that remains is for the state house to agree and for Governor Henry McMaster (who looks absolutely nothing like the other famous Venus Flytrap of “WKRP in Cincinnati” fame) to sign the bill into law.

I am no political or Constitutional analyst, but I’m guessing that the odds of the plant becoming the official carnivorous plant of South Carolina is pretty good. After all, this is the state with a palmetto tree on its state flag. Plus, South Carolina (nickname: “The State with Weird Official Things”) already has an official beverage (milk), an official “hospitality beverage” (sweet tea), an official vegetable (collards) and an official state snack (boiled peanuts).

Let’s just say, if I ever go visiting in South Carolina, I will be a poor guest. I don’t like collards or boiled peanuts or milk or even sweet tea. I know that may be offensive to my hosts there. I just hope in their anger, they do not feed me to the new state carnivorous plant.

The state also has an official amphibian (the spotted salamander), a state folk dance (square), a state dance (the shag), a state spider (Carolina wolf spider) and a state shell (lettered olive). I don’t even know what many of those things are or why a state would need official ones.

I guess it could be worse. New Mexico is considering becoming the first state in the union with an official aroma. If it passes, the smell of “green chiles roasting in the fall” would become the New Mexico fragrance. When I first heard that, I immediately wondering what other states’ aromas might be. I don’t even want to think about New Jersey.

One study of the proposal for a state aroma (hard to believe someone actually took the time and effort to analyze this) said that the proposal “may have a positive, though difficult to calculate, impact on tourism to the state.”

New Mexico already has an official state tie (the bolo), an official state aircraft (the hot air balloon) and a state guitar (what in the world is a New Mexico Sunrise guitar?). This, of course, all from the state that also has an official state question: “Red or Green?”

I think the question is about chili peppers, but it also applies to traffic signals where read means stop – as in we should stop all of this craziness and ponder a more important question: Do Venus flytraps like green chiles?