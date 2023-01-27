Column: More or Les | The everchanging world of post-game snacks

My wife and I have discovered that we really have to step up our post-game snack game.

Like many things in life, we seemingly are not keeping up with the Jones. Nor the Smiths. Not with the Parkers, the Fishers or practically any other family.

See, all three of our little boys are playing youth basketball this winter, and, true to the unwritten code of youth sports everywhere, there absolutely has to be snacks for the players after the game. This has always been the case, even when our “first edition of children” (our son and daughter – both now adults) were little. But now that we also have three boys under the age of 13, we are seeing a distinct difference in the after-game food offerings, and it is way different than when I was a boy.

Looking back decades (so far, in fact, that the memories are in black-and-white), I don’t recall ever getting on-field or in-the-dugout snacks in my own Little League career. Maybe we had some of that cardboard-like gum that came in packages of baseball cards, but real, processed, full-of-preservative snacks were never an option. I don’t remember healthy snacks either – no orange slices or for that matter, even water after the game.

Maybe, if we played really well or were especially disappointed after striking out looking in each of three at-bats, our parents would take us to Dairy Queen, but there never was an “everybody gets one” sort of food offering.

When my older kids were young and playing recreational sports, parents would bring each child a cereal marshmallow treat and maybe one of those little boxes of juice with the bendy straw and the youngsters would be thrilled. Boy, have things changed.

Following a basketball game last weekend, one of my boys came out of the post-game huddle with an entire bag of food. There was a drink, a piece of fruit, some chips or crackers of some sort and, to top it all off, a chocolate-laced granola bar. You would have thought the boys just won the NCAA tournament or were preparing for a trip to the International Space Station.

Keep in mind that these boys played for less than an hour and ate like kings afterward. I’m guessing many of them had breakfast before the game and lunch was just an hour away.

It got me wondering about what’s coming next season. Would there be a complete buffet after the game? What about before they play? I have always heard that high school football teams who play on Friday nights need to really load up on carbohydrates and proteins on Thursday night. Do we need to be feeding our little basketballers better on Friday morning? Take them out of school for carb loading?

How about a charcuterie board at halftime? We could offer a spread of imported meats and cheeses for the players. But I’m wondering what cheese goes best with a juice box, more or less?

