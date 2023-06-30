Ever need to do a brain dump? I’ve reached that point. I have a bunch of “column-y” things rattling around in my head, but none of them individually are enough to write about on their own. It’s sort of like a thought potluck and I’ve decided to share them piece-meal style. Bon appetit!

Randomness No. 1: I recently was given a tour of the R. Buckminster Fuller home in Carbondale. It’s the only geodesic dome the noted futurist and author ever lived in and a dedicated group of volunteers continues to work to restore the home to how it was when “Bucky” lived there, even securing many of his own books and furnishings. It’s a fascinating place.

There was one item that captured my attention: the refrigerator. Even though it is not the actual one where the Fullers kept their leftovers, it is similar in age and design. Pulling on the handle to open the door reveals a refrigerator with a series of silver shelves which actually spin around a center pole. They are just like the lazy Susan that you might have in your pantry. Now I’m sure these shelves don’t offer the square footage of the shelves in our refrigerators, but the convenience is amazing. No more losing the pickles at the back of the fridge!

Open the freezer and immediately you see a compartment on the door made specifically for the rectangular boxes of ice cream. On each size of this are can holders, which I learned were for containers of frozen orange juice concentrate. Amazing!

It got me wondering what other innovations have we left in the past? Here are two examples: There was a feeling of power in actually slamming down a phone receiver (hanging up with emphasis). Where did the side window vents in cars go?

Randomness No. 2: Are pool noodles the greatest invention ever? Well, at least next to the television remote control and the burrito, they might be. They can fill gaps, serve as bump protectors and I’ve even seen bicyclists who use them to keep cars a safe distance away. I encourage you to sometime do an internet search for pool noodle uses. You’ll be amazed. These floating pieces of foam rank right up there with duct tape and bailing wire.

Randomness No. 3: This may be an unpopular opinion, but I am not a fan of the signs near high schools printed with the names of members of the football team, cheerleading squad or any other athletic endeavor. I understand team pride and encouragement, but should we be recognizing quarterbacks more than other students?

Where are the names of the members of the FFA chapter who won a regional competition? Where are the signs recognizing the vocalists chosen for All-State choir? Where are the honor roll students? The students who have overcome disadvantages at home? Those who have earned college scholarships?

My guess is that bands, scholar bowl teams and honor rolls don’t have booster clubs. Maybe they need some.

Randomness No. 4: (And this is courtesy of my 6-year-old.) Why do we call it a drive-thru when it’s actually a “drive-next-to?” I do remember a few old hot dog places where you actually drove into a hole in the building, basically separating the first floor into two units but everything other establishment is wrongly named.

Now that I have that all out of my brain, I can focus on more important things such as why is freight on a ship cargo and items moved by truck called a shipment?

Those are my random thoughts, more or less.