Related to this story

Column | More or Les: A dancing fool

Column | More or Les: A dancing fool

“The music moves me, but it moves me ugly.” If ever a movie line (this one from 2007 film “Wild Hogs”) described me, it is this simple sentence.

Listen now and subscribe: Apple Podcasts | Google Podcasts | Spotify | Stitcher | RSS Feed | Omny Studio

Watch Now: Related Video

Tips for preventing tick bites and Lyme disease