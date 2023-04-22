Once again, “Whip It” did not make it and I’m disappointed.

I really thought the powers-that-be would see fit to include the classic Devo song in those recordings recently named for inclusion in the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress. Maybe you are familiar with it. Each year, the registry – according to its website – “chooses 25 recordings showcasing the range and diversity of American recorded sound heritage in order to increase preservation awareness. The diversity of nominations received highlights the richness of the nation's audio legacy and underscores the importance of assuring the long-term preservation of that legacy for future generations.”

Now, I don’t have many beefs with the registry. I’m not allowed to for family reasons. See, my brother, works for the Library of Congress. More specifically, he works for the National Recording Registry at the Library of Congress, so he eats, breathes and lives all of the recorded sounds which are enshrined or preserved by the registry.

This year, they did a pretty good job. New inductees include “Sherry” by the Four Seasons, John Denver’s “Take Me Home Country Roads,” President Franklin D. Roosevelt’s speeches, the first-ever recordings of mariachi music and even the Super Mario video game theme. They also selected W.C. Handy’s “St. Louis Blues,” a big-band number first recorded in 1916 which became the inspiration for the name of a professional hockey team.

My understanding is there is a blue-ribbon panel of “experts” who solicit nominations every year and make the final selections. My brother works for them, so, despite my pleadings, he cannot automatically move my recommendations (including “Whip It”) to the top of the list. Trust me, I have tried. “You can nominate recorded sounds just like anybody else,” he tells me.

So maybe I will. My brother explained that nominees have to be at least 10 years old and had to have been recorded specifically on some sort of audio media such as wax, vinyl, tape or digitally. He also said that sounds such as television audio do not count, nor does film (there’s an individual film registry that looks at movies). I’m not one for rule-following in this case, but I am one for making lots of suggestions of possible entries.

Listen up, committee members, how about considering these recorded sounds that I think reflect America? I’ve made you a list.

How about the sounds of a Harley-Davidson motorcycle engine? Perhaps the sizzle from a steak hitting a hot grill? The screechy America Online connection sound ushered in the Internet revolution. Maybe it is worthy of recognition. There are other sounds that need to be included, too. A chorus of “Are we there yet?” from the backseat would immortalize the great American road trip.

Of course, what’s more American than television? We need to preserve some audio from shows and commercials: “Where’s the beef?” “Here’s Johnny” and “My bologna has a first name…” Might I also suggest the “wah-wah” loser sounds from gameshows? Al Michaels’ call of the 1980 Olympic hockey victory over the Soviet Union (“Do you believe in miracles?) absolutely is worthy.

I’m trying, but it will be a miracle if any of my ideas make it past my brother’s desk – he has always told me that my ideas aren’t very good…more or less.