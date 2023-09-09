Most people start their “lifestyle modifications” on Jan. 1 or perhaps the day after. Not me. Call it procrastination or just delayed realization of a need, but I started my latest diet some nine months later -- on Sept. 1.

To be completely honest, it was a few days later: Sept. 4. I knew we were going to make a trip to the Du Quoin State Fair over the weekend and knew I would be giving into temptation there so I delayed the start of my diet. I mean, who doesn’t eat too much at the fair? Corn dogs, funnel cakes, ribbon fries, lemon shakeups, fried Twinkies, turkey legs and bacon-wrapped anything all beckoned. I didn’t answer the call of all of them, but some of them got the best of me, making a diet even more important.

Anyway, Sept. 4 came and I downloaded the Weight Watchers smartphone app to begin tracking points. The reason I need to diet is, well, weighty. I try to avoid scales, but I feel like I’ve put on some pounds over recent months. I’ve found that I’ve been steering away from some shirts that I used to wear because they don’t seem to be as comfortable as they used to be. In fact, when I’m in a clothing store, I have been drifting toward sizes with an extra X in them and I am not very proud of that.

Also, I’ve been hearing somethings at the fast food restaurant drive-through lanes, too. (Yes, that is one of the problems.) Recently, when I pulled up to the window, the employee handed me my food and said with a smile, “Sorry about your weight.” At least that’s what I heard. Maybe she meant, “Sorry about your delay,” but I can’t really be sure. Regardless, it is time to get out of the line and start toeing the line.

With this plan, I get a daily allotment of points and every food has a point value. The goal is to stay within my diet’s daily point budget – and perhaps earn some extra points by exercising. In recent, my wife and I already have been working out a couple of mornings each week (whenever our schedule has allowed) through a great collaborative program called Strong Survivors. It’s designed for cancer survivors (that’s her) and a support person (that’s me). We’ve had great trainers who put us through our paces.

But with the renewed commitment, we’re also going to a local gym to work out or do some miles on some complicated piece of exercise equipment. When we choose to do strength training, it’s just like working out at Strong Survivors, except for the absence of a personal trainer who keeps upping the weight he expects me to lift. Then of course, we put in our time on the treadmill or an exercise bicycle.

You can’t tell it by looking at me, but I used to be an avid cyclist. It was nothing for me to ride 50, 60 miles a day or more. Some summers in college, I would put more miles on my bike than on my car. Now, I can’t wait to get off of the bike and into the car. Of course, I have to steer it away from the fast food lane, otherwise there’s no point in watching my points…more or less.