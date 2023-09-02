My youngest children are 13, 9 and 6, so naturally, they are all in different schools. Like many parents, were are in the “getting into the school year routine” phase of the calendar and we’re trying to keep all of the plates spinning on the tall sticks and all of the juggling balls in the air – at the same time.

Different schools means different drop-off and pick-up times, but it is worse than that. One is playing baseball, with practices and games practically every day. The practices are not until the evening, so he rides the bus home and then, we take him to his activities. Another son is running cross country and also has practices or meets almost every day. Sometimes the practices finish at 3:30. Somedays it’s 4 p.m. and other days, it is even later. Of course, the youngest isn’t in school sports, so we just have to pick him up and then he gets to go with us on all of the other transportation duties.

You know, I always thought it would be fun to work in scheduling for professional sports, like the National Hockey League. I always thought I would relish the challenge of making every team’s schedule include the correct number of home and away games, playing all of the other teams in the correct ratios and working around conflicts such as holidays and other events at stadiums and arenas such as concerts, car shows and other sporting events (NBA games, for example).

I think our afternoons of school pick-ups, sports and more (let’s not forget doctor’s appointments, church activities and all of the other stuff that comes with kids) has given me a small taste of what it would be like to schedule something so challenging. At this point, I’m not sure I’m ready to handle all of the demands and the requests, if simply trying to handle school messages is any indication.

Used to be if a teacher or coach needed to communicate with you, they would send a note home in a backpack or even – for the littlest of children – pin a note to their clothing. It’s not that way anymore. Each and every one of them uses technology and to quote the old iPhone commercials, “There’s an app for that.”

Trouble is, there are apps for that, and no one can agree on which app is best, so they all use one of their own choosing. Here’s an example: one of my children’s teachers uses “ClassTag,” another uses “ClassDojo” to communicate. Each sport has its own, too. For baseball, it is “GameChanger,” which I’m familiar with because we used it before for my other son’s recreational and traveling soccer teams. Cross Country coaches use “Remind” and there’s “GroupMe,” a separate app strictly for the 13-year-old’s morning and afternoon school bus routes.

Each of these apps has its own log-in and password and they all function differently and not only can I not remember how to use each one of them, I can’t even remember which app goes with which kid and which activity. Trouble is, I have to navigate each of the apps to find out which son needs to be where and when so we can plan all of the Mom-and-Dad bus routes for the afternoon.

I think it might be easier to try to schedule a year’s worth of Blues games while spinning plates and juggling at the same time…more or less.