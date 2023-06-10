My eldest son is now a father and, as such, has made me a first-time grandfather. Even though I’m not sure I am old enough to be a grandpa (after all, I still have a 6 year-old at home), so far, I have handled this new role pretty well.

Funny thing is, even though my son is now a parent, I feel as though my parenting role with him still continues. Especially now that he is a dad, I think it is time to take him aside and have the talk. Not that talk, rather the Dad talk. I need to teach him all of the things that I have learned as I have grown older and matured. Plus, he really needs to start doing proper “Dad things.” I hope he will take my advice to heart.

It is time he buys his very own white leather athletic shoes – and relegate his existing Nikes or Adidas to “mowing shoes.” Mowing, he must learn, is a competitive sport with a goal to be the neighborhood lead dog, not the one who mows after every other homeowner. Likewise, grilling out has to become a top priority.

He needs to learn the importance of having a favorite pen, parking place at work (or at the store, at church and at the gym). He needs to begin keeping enough change in his car to make drive-through purchases and always have a really good knife within arm’s reach, preferably in a pants pocket.

He must transition into his new role as the light switch and thermostat patrolman in his home. He needs to immediately begin thinking about ways to embarrass his children either by what he says, what he wears or how he acts. Bonus points if he can do all three at once. My son also is now in charge of keeping a fully-stocked inventory of batteries at his home and must be on constant patrol against errant wrapping paper during holiday gift opening. I need not mention a drawer or tote full of random cords and cables, just in case.

My son need to take his rightful place as the collector of the “Dad Tax.” Whether it be French fries, candy or some other snack, he now is entitled to sharing in his children’s wealth. It also is important now that he is a father that he begins elevating a couple of clothing items to elite status, never to be gotten rid of and to be worn regularly for years to come no matter the condition.

Of course, he needs to develop his own repertoire of puns and jokes to tell whenever the mood strikes, even if those around him have heard them dozens of times. There should be one or two favorites that never fail to illicit a grown or an eye roll each and every time he shares them.

Most importantly, he must work hard to treasure every moment with his daughter because they come and go faster than he will ever imagine. That’s one of most important parts of being a Dad and one I hope he will take this one to heart.