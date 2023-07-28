Lately, my family and I have been frequenting a lot of rummage sales and thrift stores. We’re not looking for anything in particular, but have been amazed at what we have found.

There always seems to be an “item of the day” at yard sales. It almost is as though people around the region all decide together to sell their VHS copy of “Death Race 2000” on the same day. Some days, it's George Foreman grills; on other days every sale seems to have those generic looking kitchen canisters that simply say “utensils” or “sugar” or “whatever.”

I don’t know much about the Mattel board game “Tri-Bond,” but my understanding is that players have to find three things in common in order to earn points or move spaces on the board. Here’s something in common: “Tri-Bond” can be found at every garage sale in Southern Illinois.

Thrift stores often have even more bizarre items on the shelves. During one recent visit, I discovered a three-ring binder sitting on the shelf. It was rather non-descript, looking much like other secondhand binders around it, except for the writing on the spine. Handwritten in marker was “Paid Bills,” but the binder was empty. I wonder if the thrift store people took care of everything that was previously in it. I didn’t buy it. However, if it was a binder for “Unpaid Bills,” I would have snatched it up in just a moment, taken it home, filled it with my own bills and then donated it to the thrift store in hopes that they would take care of all of the contents.

On another aisle, I found a half-used tube of a personal product. Without being too specific, the first part of the item’s name matches the baseball team from Houston and ends with something that rhymes with “slide.” Even if you aren’t familiar with this product, I’m sure you will agree with me that it is something you definitely do not want to purchase secondhand, so to speak. I didn’t buy this either.

Wandering through the store some more, past the electronics without cords, the bicycles missing pedals and the video cassette players without remotes, I found an entire selection of corn-themed items. As an old farm boy, this agricultural display caught my eye. There were sweet corn cob prongs that looked like ears of corn, corn earrings, green and gold serving dishes that looked like corn, corn ear salt and pepper shakers, corn jewelry and more. However, the piece de resistance – the single item that attracted me like a drop of ketchup to a white shirt – was the corn hat.

Not a normal farmer or trucker or baseball style cap, oh no. This was a hat that looked like an ear of corn. It was magical. Officially called a “Corn Head,” I put it on and walked around the store. My wife and sons were not impressed.

In fact, they looked at me with the same look of disinterest and disappointment that they usually reserve for pre-owned underwear, broken toys and 2018 wall calendars. They just weren’t buying it. But I was. I walked out of that store with a new hat. Sometimes you find the best stuff at rummage sales and thrift stores … more or less.