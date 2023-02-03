Allow me to confess to you that I lied.

Well, I didn’t really lie, maybe I just spoke too soon.

A couple of weeks ago, I wrote in this column about how the organizers of the annual Hospice of Southern Illinois Red Carpet Gala had not called to ask me to be part of their show. Truth is, when I wrote and filed that column, they hadn’t.

And then they did.

It wasn’t based on any of my suggested performances. (Apparently, they are not fans of Meatloaf – the singer, not the food. I didn’t ask any of them about their culinary preferences.) It’s OK. “Paradise by the Dashboard Light” would not have fit this year’s show anyway (it was a British theme).

But they did call. Text actually.

Turns out they had forgotten that then needed some official-looking royal palace guards. I know you can picture them. They are the soldiers – the very stoic soldiers – that guard Windsor Castle and other structures occupied and used by His Royal Highness and his family. These are the guys in the bright red coats and the iconic big furry hats with the chin strap that falls right below the lower lip.

So, I got the call and was told there would be a brief rehearsal Friday night. It was more than a practice, it was akin to making sausage. Or, at least that is how I felt. The first red uniform handed to me was more of a casing; there was no way I was fitting in it no matter how I stuffed it. It wasn’t just me. Overall, the situation was a sort of mathematical or logic problem: how do four “volunteers” fit into four costumes purchased long before the soldiers were drafted without regard to size.

We made it work. One of the guard’s uniforms was much too large, one had sleeves that stopped at his forearms and mine, well, I’ve never worn a girdle before, but now I understand. Anyway, we all looked really good in our hats.

The next evening was the event and three of us were assigned to the entry doors. We decided to play it authentic. We vowed not to smile, speak or even turn our heads as we saluted (with a distinctive British exposed-palm salute) our guests and open the venue doors for them.

I’m sure that many of the attendees thought we were rude because we didn’t welcome them to the gala. I heard others say, “They’re not supposed to talk.” I hope they explained to those who were offended that we were just doing our jobs. Many of the guests wanted to take photos with us. Some even tried to get us to smile or laugh.

As the line to enter grew longer, we ignored the orders to salute since we could not do it while holding the door open. So there we stood. Silent. Still. And cold (but still looking great in the hats). Later in the evening (after we had broken character), I heard several guests say they didn’t realize we were real people.

Once everyone was in and had enjoyed dinner, we had one more task. We marched down the aisle, escorting the King to his rightful place on the stage. Then we were done. The soldiers were relieved of their duties.

So it turns out, I was on the stage for this year’s gala and gave a magical performance. I guess the organizers did use my talents to the very best: Standing still and being quiet…more or less.