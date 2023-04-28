As a newspaper reporter, my email inbox might be described as out-of-control. Despite my efforts to keep it neat, organized and tidy, I repeatedly fail.

I get emails from readers, messages from my colleagues and often send myself reminders and get emails from other programs or applications I use – interview transcripts, photos, etc. I also receive a lot of media releases from sources on topics that I cover as a reporter. Along with those that I want and need, there are lots which I do not want and usually do not need.

Often, these are pitches for “sources” looking to get free publicity or information off-the-wall topics and story ideas. Just in one day this week, for example, among the emails I received were messages with these subject lines: “New data reveals the best states to be a lawyer in,” “Experts reveal reading and meditation tips for esports athletes and gamers,” “Study reveals the most popular college sports teams on social media” and “The cybercrime hotspots of the U.S. revealed.” Riveting stuff, huh?

One of these unsolicited story ideas, however, caught my eye: “10 most popular baby names in Illinois in 2023.” This story idea began by expressing how choosing a child’s name is one of the first and most difficult decisions parents make. The pitch continued by stressing that the decisions last a lifetime and options range from timeless to trendy.

I read the list. For boys, Noah was the top name, followed by Oliver, Liam, Benjamin, Henry and Theodore. The rest of the top selections included Mateo, William, Jack and Alexander. Apparently, Illinoisans are like most other Americans – most of the list also made the national top 10, with only Mateo, Jack and Alexander not making the countrywide ranking.

For girls born in Illinois, the most popular name is Olivia followed by Emma, Amelia, Charlotte, Sophia, Ava and Camila with Isabella, Evelyn and Mia completing the top ten. Again, the girls’ list practically mirrors the national list with only Camila being unique to Illinois’ top 10.

I got to thinking about how names go in and out of favor. I have an aunt named Evelyn and a sister-in-law named Martha. Seems like both of them have always complained about having “old lady” names, but now at least one is back in fashion. Whatever became of all of the Heathers and Ashlees and Courtneys? On the boys’ side, where are John, Michael and Matthew?

With our eldest son, we tried to find the perfect name. I wanted something that couldn’t be shortened and that was simple, but no too common. Back before the name was popular, his name of Grant was pretty unique. At least until he met another Grant in his 6th grade class.

We weren’t as creative with our daughter’s name back then. We had narrowed the field down to two: Sarah and Kirby. I know exactly what you are thinking; it’s one of two ponderings, so let me answer both. Yes, we know of other women named Kirby and two, no, it’s not after the vacuum or the video game character. Now you know why we went with Sarah, but to her little brothers, she’s affectionately known as Sissy.

I noticed that my name does not show up on any of the lists. It never has, probably never will and that’s OK. The people around me will tell you too many Leslies is not a good thing … more or less.