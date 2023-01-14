Column | Robert Robbins: Introducing myself to you

I am Robert Robbins, but what that name means, you’ll need to ask someone else. I don’t know. As the journalist G.K. Chesterton put it, “One may understand the cosmos, but never the ego; the self is more distant than any star.”

I can say what societies and activities the name has been associated with. Robert Robbins has been in the Navy, serving aboard the USS Abraham Lincoln as a photographer and journalist. And, by a strange twist of fate, Robert Robbins is also a photographer and journalist serving Southern Illinois, too.

After the Navy, Robert Robbins went to school — for a long time. There he received degrees in philosophy, which — he claims — has enabled him to think about thinking more than usual people usually do. What proof of good this has done him perhaps is found in the reading, since reading is, after all thinking in signs and symbols we call words.

While in between undergraduate and graduate school, the kidneys of Robert Robbins decided to quit, forcing him to seek blood cleaning elsewhere. Happily, medical science has come a long way, and there was no shortage of places to get one’s blood cleaned. (As an aside, actually, it is probably easier to get one’s blood cleaned than one’s carpet. But I digress.) Robert Robbins currently gets his blood cleaned — of all places — at home.

Home. The heart warms at the sound, and peace and tranquility fall gently on the nodding head of Robert Robbins who reclines on the couch and savors the sweet smells from the kitchen, where his wife of nigh fifteen years bakes or cooks or whatever she is doing in there. A cat lightly meows at the door, and, just as Robert Robbins begins to nod off for a winter’s nap, a hurricane of sea howls from six boisterous children, three boys and three girls, storm in brandishing plastic lightsabers, and Robert Robbins’ hope of a restful catnap is gone out the door with the cat.

After graduate school, Robert Robbins plied himself with paint brushes in an amateurish attempt at painting the landscape of Southern Illinois. Along the way, he managed to learn the fundamentals of fine art painting. When he is not capturing Southern Illinois in print and photograph, he often recreates himself in capturing the land in oil paint.

Robert Robbins is fascinated and passionate about music and art and the ways in which man imitates nature by skill and imagination. When done well, man makes beauty and is remade in the image and likeness of goodness, which is godliness.

God. The heart quakes at the sound. Robert Robbins is a husband, father, journalist, photographer, philosopher, painter, and jack-of-all hobbies, but most of all, he is a son reborn in the grace and love of God the Father through the Lord Jesus Christ born of the Blessed Virgin Mary.