Column | Shawn Anglin: Tornado devastation happens so quickly

Life as we know it is extremely fragile.

The tornado outbreak that tragically struck our region last Friday night provided us with a grim reminder of that.

In just a matter of seconds, life can change so drastically that we are in total shock of the events that transpired right before our own eyes.

Mother Nature can leave us in awe with her brilliant colors from sunrises, sunsets and rainbows. She can also terrify us with tornadoes, hurricanes, blizzards and floods.

The “Quad-State Tornado” as it is being dubbed will go down in history as one of the most destructive, deadly and longest tracking twisters on record. Comparisons are already being drawn to the historic March 1925 “Tri-State Tornado,” which passed through the heart of Southern Illinois leaving behind a massive swath of damage.

I had a difficult time trying to find the right words when asked to write about this historic tornado outbreak. It’s really hard to capture the devastation, trauma and sadness in this small space. Let’s face it, sometimes words are insufficient.

One thing that has always stuck with me when I’m asked to talk about tornadoes is a line from the 1996 film “Twister” – the destruction of an EF-5 tornado is described as “the finger of God.”

As a youngster, the movie frightened me the first time I saw it at the theater. However, I have always been a geek about weather, and “Twister” became one of my go-to movies as a young adult.

I could have never guessed I would experience a real-life twister the way I did on Feb. 29, 2012. I remember that morning with vivid detail even though nearly 10 years have now passed.

At about 4:56 a.m., an EF-4 tornado ripped through my hometown of Harrisburg. Not just my hometown, but my home as well. It became known as the “Leap Day Tornado” and it forever changed my life. In fact, it’s part of the reason I ended up working at The Southern to begin with. Pardon the weather pun, but journalism wasn’t even on my radar at the time. It is a stark reminder that you never really know where you will be in five years.

Anglin family survived in one of the hardest-hit neighborhoods HARRISBURG — The floor shook violently and the sound was deafening -- then I lost control.

Eight of my neighbors, some of whom I had known for many years, were killed as the tornado, packing winds of about 180 miles per hour, mangled my neighborhood in a matter of seconds. Afterward, nearly everything was unrecognizable. One moment I was grounded taking shelter in our walk-in closet, then suddenly I was airborne, being thrown about 50 feet as my house was obliterated. I’m incredibly lucky to be alive. It was the most terrifying moment of my life to date.

Many of my neighbors and even some colleagues lost their homes or had extensive damage to their property. Most everyone in town knew someone who was killed or seriously injured.

As we approached last Friday, meteorologists warned the ingredients for a significant severe weather outbreak were taking shape. It was unseasonably warm, dew points were up, winds were gusty and a potent cold front was approaching. To me, the conditions seemed eerily similar to Feb. 28, 2012, the day before my world was thrown upside down.

No amount of warning or preparation is ever enough. When “the finger of God” rips through your town in a matter of seconds, causing destruction you only thought you’d see on TV, you are never ready. It happens so fast.

Make no mistake, technology and an advanced warning system saved countless lives during this past weekend’s historic tornado outbreak. There are numerous stories of miracles that occurred, just like the miracle of my family surviving in 2012.

There is also great loss. The lives lost can never be replaced. There are some precious belongings that will never exist again.

However, the community’s strength and resolve is something I will never forget that occurred in our little town of Harrisburg. Coming together to lend a helping hand in a time of need is so important. If you can help the folks who desperately need it now, please do.

The amount of generosity I saw in 2012 was a blessing and I’ve tried to repay that as often as I can.

My thoughts and prayers go out to the families and businesses impacted by these tornadoes. We must also pray for and honor the first responders and volunteers for their dedication and service in such a great time of need.

Harrisburg remembers Leap Day Tornado and its victims HARRISBURG — Former Mayor Eric Gregg promised the families of victims of the 2012 Leap Day T…

If you are a survivor, don’t hesitate to reach out for help when you need it. There are plenty of folks waiting for your call.

While it doesn’t feel like it now, there are brighter days ahead. The Bible says in Ecclesiastes 3 that there is “a time for everything.” One thing I know for sure: The events that took place will never be forgotten, but there is a time to mourn, a time to heal and a time to rebuild.

Shawn Anglin is the Lead Copy Editor for The Southern Illinoisan. He can be reached at shawn.anglin@thesouthern.com or 618-351-5085.

