Committee formed to 'keep communication open' for Cave-In-Rock Ferry negotiations

Negotiations got underway late, and then nearly fell apart Tuesday on the eve of the new fiscal year for both Kentucky and Illinois. In an eleventh-hour deal, the parties agreed to extend the terms of the most recent contract another two years. “In the end, negotiations prevailed and everything ran its course like it should have,” Newcom said. “We were able to keep it going with two hours to spare.”

The agreement will cover fiscal years 2021 and 2022 and calls for paying the ferry operator, Lonnie Ray Lewis, Inc., DBA Cave In Rock Ferry, about $1.2 million annually. That amount assumes operations of 16 hours a day, 365 days a year — the total payment is reduced by holiday or maintenance shutdowns.

Lonnie Lewis, the operator, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. An office assistant said it had been a long Tuesday, and he was taking a few hours for himself. A statement from his attorney issued Tuesday evening said that Lewis was pleased to have worked out a new agreement, and said normal operating hours would continue pending its official signing.