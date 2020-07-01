Committee formed to 'keep communication open' for Cave-In-Rock Ferry negotiations

CAVE-IN-ROCK — Officials in Illinois and Kentucky have agreed to form a joint committee to improve communication and negotiations for the Cave-In-Rock Ferry that carries commuters across the Ohio River between Hardin County, Illinois and Crittenden County, Kentucky.
“The goal of that group is to keep communication open throughout the term of the agreement so it doesn’t drop through the cracks again. We hope to put a stop to these last-minute frustrations,” said Perry Newcom, the judge-executive of Crittenden County, Kentucky.
He was referencing the fact that as negotiations broke down late Tuesday afternoon, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry announced it would be forced to halt service — only to announce a reversal a few hours later that a tentative deal had been reached and services would resume after all.
The ferry carries an average of 500 cars daily. It takes about 20 minutes to cross, reducing commute time by about an hour for people traveling between these locations.
The Kentucky and Illinois transportation departments jointly split the cost of the service provided by a private ferry operator. A new contract must be negotiated every two years.
Newcom said that complications arose because of the pandemic and a change of administration in the Kentucky governor’s mansion. Gov. Andy Beshear has only been in office six months, and his administration was not yet familiar with the complex arrangement behind the ferry operation, he said.
Negotiations got underway late, and then nearly fell apart Tuesday on the eve of the new fiscal year for both Kentucky and Illinois. In an eleventh-hour deal, the parties agreed to extend the terms of the most recent contract another two years. “In the end, negotiations prevailed and everything ran its course like it should have,” Newcom said. “We were able to keep it going with two hours to spare.”
The agreement will cover fiscal years 2021 and 2022 and calls for paying the ferry operator, Lonnie Ray Lewis, Inc., DBA Cave In Rock Ferry, about $1.2 million annually. That amount assumes operations of 16 hours a day, 365 days a year — the total payment is reduced by holiday or maintenance shutdowns.
Lonnie Lewis, the operator, could not be reached for comment Wednesday afternoon. An office assistant said it had been a long Tuesday, and he was taking a few hours for himself. A statement from his attorney issued Tuesday evening said that Lewis was pleased to have worked out a new agreement, and said normal operating hours would continue pending its official signing.
“We appreciate the continued work of all parties involved who helped achieve this deal to continue operation of the ferry,” the statement read. Prior to reaching a deal, the Cave-In-Rock Ferry said that it had offered to extend the same terms for another two years, and that while Illinois had agreed, Kentucky was a holdout.
The joint state agreement for the ferry operation is complex. The privately owned ferry has been in operation since the early 1800s, and Lewis owns the exclusive franchise to the ferry rights.
A nonprofit entity, the Ohio River Ferry Authority, acts as the financial conduit for funds that come from Illinois and Kentucky. And the judge-executive of Crittenden County, which has been Newcom since 2011, is responsible for leading the negotiations between all parties. Newcom said it’s a cumbersome process — one the new committee that has been formed hopes to iron out well before the next contract comes due on July 1, 2022.
