Committee to hold off on repairing vandalized Doughboy Statue in Herrin

HERRIN — The Doughboy Committee discussed options to repair to the Doughboy Statue during the committee’s regular quarterly meeting June 25.

The statue was damaged by vandalism sometime the evening of June 18.

Chairman Charles Parola presented the group with four options to repair the pitted marks believed to be made by rocks thrown at the base of the monument. “The Cadillac option would be to have it restored to the polished surface,” he said.

He explained that the finish would be a little wavy from the marks left by rocks. The rock has been “bruised” on the south side of the base, which means there is likely to be damage under the surface that consists of a web of tiny cracks at each impact point.

To return it to the original condition, the cost will be $15,000.

Parola said the second option is a burnished or brushed finish. The finish would be done to the north and south faces of the base. This finish is considerable cheaper, $3,000 and keeps some of the sealant for the stone.

The third option is sandblasting the north and south faces. It would be cheaper than the burnished finish, but it would not leave any sealant.