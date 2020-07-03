You are the owner of this article.
Committee to hold off on repairing vandalized Doughboy Statue in Herrin
Herrin

Committee to hold off on repairing vandalized Doughboy Statue in Herrin

Veterans Day Ceremony in Herrin

Dozens attend a Veterans Day ceremony in 2014 in front of the Doughboy Statue in Herrin.

 Chris Hottensen

HERRIN — The Doughboy Committee discussed options to repair to the Doughboy Statue during the committee’s regular quarterly meeting June 25.

The statue was damaged by vandalism sometime the evening of June 18.

Chairman Charles Parola presented the group with four options to repair the pitted marks believed to be made by rocks thrown at the base of the monument. “The Cadillac option would be to have it restored to the polished surface,” he said.

He explained that the finish would be a little wavy from the marks left by rocks. The rock has been “bruised” on the south side of the base, which means there is likely to be damage under the surface that consists of a web of tiny cracks at each impact point.

To return it to the original condition, the cost will be $15,000.

Parola said the second option is a burnished or brushed finish. The finish would be done to the north and south faces of the base. This finish is considerable cheaper, $3,000 and keeps some of the sealant for the stone.

The third option is sandblasting the north and south faces. It would be cheaper than the burnished finish, but it would not leave any sealant.

“Any type of prepared surface can be damaged,” Parola said. “The sandblasted finish wouldn’t be as susceptible to damage.”

“What would happen if we did nothing?” Greg Connell asked, to which Parola replied that is another option.

Joe Leenerts pointed out that the group will have to raise funds to complete any repair option. “I’ve had several offers already, if we need help,” Leenerts said.

Several committee members offered opinions on the options.

“I think it (burnished) is better than the sandblasting,” Ed Avripas said.

The group seemed to like the burnished finish but ultimately decided to put off repairs, citing protests and vandalism across the county.

They also discussed the possibility of putting up cameras. The City of Herrin also is considering installing cameras, including one that would monitor the Doughboy.

The committee also discussed plans for Veterans Day. Mayor Steve Frattini will speak.

To help with repairs, individuals can send donations to: Herrin Doughboy Fund in care of Charles Parola, 400 E. Orient Ave., Herrin, IL 62948.

Southern Illinoisans hold demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

