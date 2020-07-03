Committee to hold off on repairing vandalized Doughboy Statue in Herrin

“What would happen if we did nothing?” Greg Connell asked, to which Parola replied that is another option.
Joe Leenerts pointed out that the group will have to raise funds to complete any repair option. “I’ve had several offers already, if we need help,” Leenerts said.
Several committee members offered opinions on the options.
“I think it (burnished) is better than the sandblasting,” Ed Avripas said.
The group seemed to like the burnished finish but ultimately decided to put off repairs, citing protests and vandalism across the county.
They also discussed the possibility of putting up cameras. The City of Herrin also is considering installing cameras, including one that would monitor the Doughboy.
The committee also discussed plans for Veterans Day. Mayor Steve Frattini will speak.
To help with repairs, individuals can send donations to: Herrin Doughboy Fund in care of Charles Parola, 400 E. Orient Ave., Herrin, IL 62948.
Southern Illinoisans hold demonstrations in response to George Floyd's death
Aveon Winfield, of Grand Chain, leads a chant on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Korshawn Johnson, of Carterville, calls out chants on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a march against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
March organizer Elijah Burnett, of Carterville, speaks to a demonstrators on Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the end of a demonstration against racism and inequality at John W. Jones Park in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Demonstrators gather at the Marion Town Square on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a march against racism and inequality.
Brian Munoz
Korshawn Johnson, of Carterville, speaks to fellow demonstrators on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a march against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Nancy Maxwell, of Carbondale, speaks to fellow demonstrators on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a march against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Eddie Beavers, of Gallatin County, holds up the arm of Korshawn Johnson, a demonstrator from Carterville, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a march against racism and inequality in Marion. Beavers said he attended the march to be in support of the community and to spread love. “Black lives matter and so do all lives,” Beavers said. “I don’t want to see people torn down and that includes anyone here and that includes the police department.”
Brian Munoz
Mike Absher, the mayor of the City of Marion, listens in to speakers on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Korshawn Johnson, of Carterville, reads the last words of Black people killed by police on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a march against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Jennifer Hankins, of Harrisburg, embraces Korshawn Johnson, of Carterville, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion. Hanks said she attended the march with her three biracial children in hopes of sparking change in the community.
Brian Munoz
Aveon Winfield, of Grand Chain, leads multiple chants on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Mike Absher, the mayor of the City of Marion, watches protestors on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
A message about racism is displayed on a parked car on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Demonstrators march on Saturday during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Mika Seresbeno, 17, of Marion, marches down South Market Street on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Umarra Winfield, 18, of Grand Chain, rallies against racism and inequality on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Jonathan Logwood, of Carbondale, marches down South Market Street on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
March organizer Elijah Burnett, of Carterville, speaks to a fellow demonstrators on Saturday, June 13, 2020, before a march against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Korshawn Johnson, of Carterville, speaks to fellow demonstrates on Saturday, June 13, 2020, before a march against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Treesa Fischl, a demonstration organizer from Herrin, leads rallies against racism and inequality on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a march in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Demonstrators march up South Market Street on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
State and local law enforcement escort demonstrators as they march up South Market Street on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Korshawn Johnson, of Carterville, and Treesa Fischl, of Herrin, rally against racism and inequality on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Kirstey Minor, right, of Benton, holds up a sign seeking justice for Breonna Taylor, a Black woman who was shot eight times when officers entered her apartment in Louisville, on Saturday, June 13, 2020, during a demonstration against racism and inequality in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Demonstrators take a moment of silence while Korshawn Johnson, of Carterville, raises his fist Saturday during a demonstration for equality and peace in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Karen Schauwecker, of Carbondale, listens in to speakers Saturday during a demonstration at the town square Marion.
Brian Munoz
March organizer Elijah Burnett, of Carterville, speaks to a fellow demonstrator on Saturday before a demonstration to promote equality and peace in Marion.
Brian Munoz
Carbondale educators
Teachers line Illinois Avenue in Carbondale Friday morning to advocate for racial justice.
Molly Parker
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Lauren Jones, of Marion, holds her 9-month-old son Asher, on Friday during a drive-thru demonstration in Carbondale against the death of George Floyd.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
A “coexist” flag is draped on the vehicle of Tara Bell, the board chair for the Rainbow Cafe from Johnston City, on Friday during a drive-thru demonstration in Carbondale against the death of George Floyd.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Demonstration organizer Nancy Maxwell, talks to roughly 100 community members on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Umarra Winfield, an 18-year-old demonstrator from Grand Chain, recites her poem “P.S.” on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Ginger Rye, a member of Women for Change Carbondale, speaks to the crowds about injustices on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Tavae Lewis, of Carbondale, livestreams a speech by Ginger Rye, a member of Women for Change Carbondale, on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Matt Wilson, of Carbondale, dances with fellow demonstrators on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Dr. Pamela Smoot, of Carbondale, dances with fellow demonstrators on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the Eurma C. Hayes Community Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Cars file down South Washington Street on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the City of Carbondale Public Safety Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Cars file down South Washington Street on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the City of Carbondale Public Safety Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Cars file down South Washington Street on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the City of Carbondale Public Safety Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Drive-thru protest in Carbondale for George Floyd
Sharra Brown, of Carbondale, raises a fist outside her window as cars file down South Washington Street on Friday, June 12, 2020, during a drive-thru demonstration against the death of George Floyd outside of the City of Carbondale Public Safety Center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Carbondale educators
Unity Point teacher Kristen Grimmer was among several dozen educators who joined Friday morning's demonstration on Illinois Avenue in Carbondale.
Molly Parker
Carbondale educators
Educators held a rally Friday morning in Carbondale in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
Molly Parker
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Demonstrators march down Market Street in Sparta Saturday. Nearly 100 protesters took to the streets of Sparta for the second day in a row to demand an end to police brutality in the United States, especially against black men and women.
Isaac Smith
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
A driver waits for marchers to pass Saturday during Sparta’s Justice for Black Lives protest.
Isaac Smith
Justice for Black Lives rally in Sparta
Johnnie Williams addresses the crowd Saturday during Sparta’s Justice for Black Lives protest.
Isaac Smith
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Kiersten Owens, of Benton, leads demonstrators in a chant Saturday.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
The family of Bryan and Christen Drew displayed messages of unity in front of his law office on the Benton Square during Saturday's demonstration for racial equality.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Tyler Chance (right) of West Frankfort holds a sign that calls for an end to racism in Southern Illinois and the nation at Saturday's demonstration in Benton.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
About 60 people gathered on the Benton Square on Saturday to demonstrate for racial equality.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Demonstrators on the Benton square on Saturday pay tribute to George Floyd.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
A man flips off protesters as he drives by Saturday's demonstration for racial justice in Benton.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
A man critical of demonstrators in Benton flips them off as he walks by shouting "All lives matter."
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
About 60 people joined a demonstration on the Benton square on Saturday holding various signs calling for racial justice.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Demonstrators on the Benton square on Saturday hold up signs calling for racial justice.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
About 60 people gathered for a demonstration in Benton on Saturday.
Molly Parker
Black Lives Matter demonstration in Benton
Korshawn Johnson, of Williamson County, leads demonstrators in a call-and-response chant in Benton during Saturday's Black Lives Matter rally in front of the historical Franklin County Courthouse.
Molly Parker
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
Protesters walk down Washington Street (U.S. 51) in Du Quoin Saturday evening to say "black lives matter."
Marilyn Halstead
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
Shianne Adams shares a bottle of water with her 4-year-old son, Raeden Hanson, during a protest Saturday in Du Quoin.
Marilyn Halstead
More than 200 attend Black Lives Matter rally in Du Quoin
Protesters walk down Washington Street (U.S. 51) in Du Quoin Saturday evening to say "black lives matter."
Marilyn Halstead
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Elise Grabowska, of Carbondale, listens to speakers while rallying against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, outsides of the civic center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Travis Washington, of Carbondale, speaks about holding government accountable and the “Hand’s Up Act” while rallying against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, outsides of the civic center in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Mollie Osinga, far left, prays with her mother Jodie Salazar and father Antonio Salazar III, all of Carterville, Ill., while rallying against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Protesters march in Herrin
Protesters march from Herrin Memorial Park on Friday evening in response to the death of George Floyd while in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
Byron Hetzler
Protesters march in Herrin
Protesters kneel at the intersection of Herrin Street and Park Avenue during a rally on Friday evening in Herrin in response to the death of George Floyd on Memorial Day in Minneapolis.
Byron Hetzler
Protesters march in Herrin
Tyler Green shouts with other protesters during a march from Herrin Memorial Park down Herrin Street on Friday evening in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
Byron Hetzler
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators in Carbondale take a knee last week while rallying against the death of George Floyd.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Nicholas Brown, of Du Quoin, holds his brother Apollo Gaston, 2, on his shoulders while rallying against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators in Carbondale rally last week against the death of George Floyd.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators rally against the death of George Floyd on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators rally against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators rally against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators rally against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Courtlin Jabrae filmed his most recent music video during the Justice for George Floyd rally and march this past Friday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Kierra Greer, of Chicago, speaks last week to demonstrators rallying outside of the police department in Carbondale against the death of George Floyd.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Kierra Greer, of Chicago, speaks to demonstrators rallying against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, outside of the police department in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Madyson Swope, 15, of Carbondale, Ill., rallies against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale. “I want to show that I am black and I am proud,” Swope said.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Jay Campbell, 17, of Carbondale, Ill., talks about being stereotyped while rallying against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale. “I’m tired of my people being just a number – just a statistic. We’re better than that,” Campbell said. “We’re better than those labels and I want my people to know that.”
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Michael Coleman, a march organizer from Waukegan, calls out while rallying against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators rally against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Demonstrators rally against the death of George Floyd while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday, June 5, 2020, in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Cyril Hopes, of Tulsa, Oklahoma, holds up a charcoal drawing of George Floyd, a Minnesota man who died while in Minneapolis Police custody, on Friday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Michael Coleman, the march organizer from Waukegan, calls out “say his name” Friday in Carbondale while rallying against the death of George Floyd.
Brian Munoz
Justice for George Floyd Protest
Charlie Hope Dorsey, of Carbondale, chants “hands up don’t shoot” while rallying Friday in Carbondale against the death of George Floyd.
Brian Munoz
Carbondale march
Kierra Greer addresses a crowd of demonstrators gathered Friday outside of Carbondale’s police department.
Isaac Smith
Carbondale march
Musician Courtlin Jabrae sings an original song during a march against police brutality Friday in Carbondale.
Isaac Smith
Carbondale march
Treyonne Rawls marches with fellow demonstrators Friday in Carbondale.
Isaac Smith
Carbondale march
Protestors march past graffiti Friday in Carbondale.
Isaac Smith
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Jenna Gomez (left), of Cobden, and Jessica Moore, of Ullin, lead protesters down Davie Street in Anna during a rally on Thursday to protest the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, police brutality and racism.
Byron Hetzler
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Protesters march down Davie Street in Anna on Thursday as part of a rally in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Byron Hetzler
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Law enforcement officers keep an eye on protesters during a rally in Anna on Thursday in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis last week.
Byron Hetzler
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Jenna Gomez, 18, of Cobden, leads chants Thursday in Anna during a rally protesting police brutality.
Isaac Smith
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Some residents observe protesters from across Main Street in Anna on Thursday evening.
Byron Hetzler
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Residents along Davie Street look on as protesters march during a rally in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Byron Hetzler
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Onlookers Thursday in Anna during a protest against police brutality held in response to the death of George Floyd and other people of color who have died at the hands of police.
Isaac Smith
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Police confront a man antagonizing protestors in Anna Thursday.
Isaac Smith
In Anna, nearly 200 demonstrate against police brutality
Protesters kneel in honor of George Floyd, who died in police custody on Memorial Day in Minneapolis, during a rally on Thursday in Anna.
Byron Hetzler
Carterville march
More than 100 protesters marched from Cannon Park to downtown Carterville on Wednesday evening in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody last week in Minneapolis.
Byron Hetzler
Carterville march
Carterville Police officers kneel along with protesters as Chaise Miller, an auxiliary officer, leads the group in prayer on Wednesday evening in Carterville. More than 100 people turned out to march in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Byron Hetzler
Carterville march
Korshawn Johnson (left), organizer of the march, speaks to protesters after they marched from Cannon Park to downtown Carterville on Wednesday evening in response to the death of George Floyd in police custody in Minneapolis last week.
Byron Hetzler
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Dylan Lovel, Alexandria Stevens, Jesica Morrissey and Cassie Sarcinelli, all of Carbondale, gather in front of Sam’s Cafe to protest the death of George Floyd on Wednesday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Halee Sheraden and Dylan Lovel, both of Carbondale, gather in front of Sam’s Cafe to protest the death of George Floyd on Wednesday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
A nearby resident screams at demonstrators Wednesday from his porch in Carbondale as demonstrators gather to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
Brian Munoz
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
A demonstrator shields his face from the sun while gathering in front of Sam’s Cafe in Carbondale to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
Brian Munoz
Black Lives Matter Peaceful Protest in Carbondale
Demonstrators gather in front of Sam’s Cafe in Carbondale on Wednesday to protest the death of George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minnesota.
Brian Munoz
Daily protest
Andrea Gant displays signs to passing traffic along Main Street in downtown Carbondale on Tuesday in response to the death of George Floyd last week in Minneapolis. Gant plans on protesting daily and she said anyone is welcome to join her.
Byron Hetzler
Demonstration in Marion
Protesters gather in Town Square Plaza on Tuesday evening in Marion in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago.
Byron Hetzler
Demonstration in Marion
About 80 protesters took part in a relatively peaceful rally at Town Square Plaza in Marion on Monday evening in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis one week ago while in police custody. A minor skirmish broke out between a protester and motorcyclist observing the rally.
Byron Hetzler, The Southern
Demonstration in Marion
Marion Mayor Mike Absher observes protesters at Town Square Plaza on Monday evening as they rally in response to the death of George Floyd in Minneapolis a week ago.
Byron Hetzler
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators march while mourning the death of George Floyd during a demonstration Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Natasha Miller, left, embraces her mother, Moana Miller, both of Cambria, as they mourn George Floyd's death during a vigil on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Chastity Mays, of Carbondale, speaks to community members as they gather to mourn the death of George Floyd during a demonstration on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Community members gather to mourn the death of George Floyd during a vigil on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators march while mourning the death of George Floyd during a demonstration Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators march while mourning the death of George Floyd during a demonstration on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators tape signs on the windows of the Carbondale Police Department while mourning the death of George Floyd during a demonstration Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators congregate outside of the Carbondale Police Department while mourning the death of George Floyd on during a demonstration Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators lie on the ground outside of SI Pawn while marching and mourning the death of George Floyd during a demonstration on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators march while mourning the death of George Floyd during a demonstration on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Demonstrators march while mourning the death of George Floyd during a demonstration on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Amanda Haaland, of Schaumburg, mourns George Floyd's death during a vigil on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Vigil in Carbondale mourns George Floyd's death, demonstrators call for change
Marquis Booker, of Carbondale, mourns George Floyd's death during a vigil Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Nicholas Tate of Du Quoin started out with a simple goal with his one-man protest Saturday: 100 honks in support of black lives.
Provided by Nicholas Tate
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Nicholas Tate and his dad, Ron Tate, at Saturday's protest in Du Quoin.
Provided by Nicholas Tate
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Tenielle Worthington and her father, Lamonte Mitchell, join a protest Saturday in Du Quoin to call attention to the killing of black people by law enforcement.
Provided by Nicholas Tate
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Protesters Ella Brock (top left), Shian Adams (bottom left), Amanda Mitchell (top right), Maci Collins (bottom right) join a protest Saturday in Du Quoin.
Provided by Nicholas Tate
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Cass Vandemere holds a Black Lives Matter sign made by Nicholas Tate at Saturday's protest in Du Quoin.
Provided by Nicholas Tate
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
What started as a very small protest of two people grew to about 20 by late Saturday afternoon.
Provided by Nicholas Tate
1 man with a 'Black Lives Matter' sign spurs 20-person demonstration in Du Quoin Saturday
Protesters in Du Quoin on Saturday join people from across the nation in calling for justice and equality for African Americans.
Provided by Nicholas Tate
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
A woman livestreams a speech by Meleah Mays during a candlelight vigil Sunday in Turley Park for George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Meleah Mays, of Carbondale, reads a poem about police brutality on Sunday, May 31, 2020, during a candlelight vigil in Turley Park for George Floyd, an African American man who died in police custody in Minneapolis on Memorial Day.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Carbondale community members mourn the death of George Floyd during a candlelight vigil Sunday at Lenus Turley Park in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Carbondale community members mourn the death of George Floyd during a candlelight vigil Sunday at Lenus Turley Park in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Carbondale community members mourn the death of George Floyd during a candlelight vigil at Lenus Turley Park on Sunday in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Carbondale community members mourn the death of George Floyd during a candlelight vigil Sunday at Lenus Turley Park in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Carbondale community members mourn the death of George Floyd during a candlelight vigil Sunday at Lenus Turley Park in Carbondale.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd while marching through Lenus Turley Park Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd while marching down West Main Street Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd while marching down West Main Street Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd while marching down West Main Street Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
People inside of a stopped car raise their fists in solidarity with demonstrators as they mourn the death of George Floyd during a march Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd during a demonstration on Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd during a march on Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died on Memorial Day in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd while marching up Illinois Avenue Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died in police custody on Memorial Day after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Demonstrators mourn the death of George Floyd while marching up Illinois Avenue Sunday in Carbondale. Floyd was an African American man who died on Memorial Day in police custody after a white Minneapolis police officer pressed a knee into his neck for several minutes while he was handcuffed and lying face-down on the ground.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
Demonstrators in Carbondale mourn George Floyd's death; hold vigil, march
Akiyah Moose, of Bush, Illinois, kneels with a candle on Sunday in Turley Park while mourning the death of George Floyd, an African American man died in police custody on Memorial in Minneapolis.
Brian Munoz, For The Southern
