Alto Pass receives $4.4 million in funding for wastewater management

ALTO PASS — The population of Alto Pass is just over 300 people and many of the village’s septic tanks are failing.

Governor JB Pritzker announced Wednesday that Alto Pass will receive $4.4 million in funding for wastewater management.

The grant is part of $16.8 million in funding that has been awarded to five communities across the state through IEPA's Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program, as part of the Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, according to a release.

The village currently has failing septic tanks for the collection and treatment of sanitary sewer waste. The village applied and was approved for an UCCGP that will be used for the construction of a new wastewater treatment system with chlorination, and a septic tank effluent pump wastewater collection system consisting of approximately 160 new septic tanks and pumps at each residence and business in the community, according to the release.

A necessary force main will also be constructed along with the installation of air release valves, cleanouts, and a back-up generator. The removal and replacement of pavement and other improvements will also be included as part of the project, the release said.

"Alto Pass is the first recipient of the EPA's Unsewered Communities Construction Grant in Illinois - but many more communities will follow. Thanks to Rebuild Illinois, we are making $100 million available to build wastewater collection and treatment facilities for communities without them," Pritzker said. "We also have provided an additional grant program to help communities plan their future design so they can build the solution that works best for them - over 30 communities have already received these planning grants earlier this year."

In the fall of 2020, Illinois EPA announced $20 million in funding available to assist communities with inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment facilities through the Unsewered Communities Construction Grant Program according to the release.

“Through Governor Pritzker's bipartisan Rebuild Illinois Capital Plan, Illinois EPA is making $100 million available over the next five years through construction grants for wastewater collection and/or treatment facilities for such communities,” The release said. “Additionally, the Unsewered Communities Planning Grant Program provides $1M annually in smaller scale grants to help communities develop construction plans.”

Illinois EPA estimates there are more than 200 Illinois communities that have inadequate or nonexistent wastewater collection and treatment facilities. These communities rely on individual septic tank systems or patchwork systems that result in illegal surface discharges that have negative environmental impacts, the release said.

"This grant will prevent the potentially unhealthy conditions and likely negative environmental impacts from the current failing system," IEPA Director John J. Kim said. "This project will allow for the construction of new, reliable wastewater infrastructure that will benefit residents, businesses, and the environment."

In addition to EPA funding, Alto Pass is also receiving $500,000 from the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and more than $2.2 million from the U.S. Department of Agriculture Rural Development Loan/Grant Funds to help fund the project, the release said. The total project cost is estimated to be $6.622 million. The Village anticipates starting construction in January 2022 and completing construction in December 2022.

Other communities receiving UCCGP Grants include the City of Freeport in Stephenson County, the Village of Westfield in Clark County, City of East Dubuque in Jo Daviess County, and Northern Moraine Water Reclamation District/ the Village of Holiday Hills in McHenry County.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.