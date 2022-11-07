Arrowleaf opens new community center in Anna

ANNA — Arrowleaf hosted a grand opening for a new community center Monday afternoon at 302 South St. in Anna.

Sherrie Crabb, CEO of Arrowleaf, said the building was vacant for several years. Denuta Del Rio, grant program director at Arrowleaf, received a SAMHSA CMHC grant while she was executive director of Union County Counseling. That grant was used to renovate the building after Union County Counseling merged with Arrowleaf.

“It has been an evolution,” Del Rio said. “It is better and more viable.”

The open house was dedicated to a long-time employee of Union County Counseling, Bonnie Bradley.

Bradley first worked at the counseling center as a life skills teacher for five years. She decided to go to school to become a licensed practical nurse to better care for her clients.

Her daughter, Sarah Brown, said she went to school while caring for two children, Brown and her son Travis, and taking care of her mother-in-law who had cancer.

Bradley served Union County Counseling for 27 years. She contracted COVID-19. Her daughter, Sarah Brown, said she contracted COVID pneumonia and was on a ventilator 12 days. She died Aug. 4, 2021.

Bradley’s husband, Ray, daughter, son-in-law and grandchildren attended the open house, along with other members of her family.

Ray Bradley said he was very humbled and honored that Arrowleaf chose to recognize his wife during the open house. His wife devoted a “big part of her life” to her patients at Union County Counseling.

“She would come out and make sure everyone was OK,” Ray Bradley said.

He said the stories her fellow employees told about her coming out to make sure medication was in place or delivered were true. She rarely missed making a call to take care of patients.

He added that Bonnie Bradley had a nephew with disabilities, and she helped take care of him. It kind of taught her how to care for others.

“If she only helped one person, it was worth the challenges. I am honored they let me cut the ribbon to open the place,” Ray Bradley said. “Bonnie spent her entire life caring for others.”

Crabb also gave Bradley’s coworkers an opportunity to talk about their memories of her.

“I loved Bonnie because she shared her own opinion. You knew how she felt because she told you,” Kenya Crouch said. “She even knew I was pregnant before I told anyone.”

She added that she wished Bradley was here to meet her son.

Del Rio said she would go home and tell her husband to guess what she learned from Bradley today.

Coworkers called her very caring, sincere about providing care and dedicated. She knew her clients, how they were doing, what tricks worked with them and even what medication they took.

Crabb said she wished she had gotten to meet Bradley.

A small display dedicated to Bradley was in the classroom during the open house.

Crabb said the new community center will be used for group services for individuals with mental health diagnoses or symptoms.

Once a month, the center will be used for Rainbow Café On the Go, through a partnership with the Rainbow Café. They will provide a peer group for LGBTQ+ youth and their family and friends to receive non-judgmental support and access resources.

The main floor of the community center features a large meeting room equipped with a lounge, tables and chairs and electronics for Zoom meetings or similar online meetings, along with a small kitchenette and restrooms.

Services will be increased to including groups for building healthy relationships, mental health wellness and mindfulness, developing wellness recovery action plans, grief and bereavement support and traumatic experiences support.

The entire main floor of the building can be rented outside of Arrowleaf service hours by eligible services and organizations. The fee will be a donation of $100.

Anyone interested in renting the community center is asked to contact Del Rio at 618-658-3079 or danuta.derio@myarrowleaf.org.