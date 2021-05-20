 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Centerstone to host vaccine clinics in Marion, Anna
0 comments

Centerstone to host vaccine clinics in Marion, Anna

{{featured_button_text}}
COVID-19

This illustration provided by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention in January 2020 shows the 2019 coronavirus.

Centerstone will host free mobile vaccination clinics in Marion and Anna for individuals age 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at both clinics.

The Marion clinic will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at Centerstone, 1307 W. Main St.

The Anna clinic will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Centerstone's Fellowship House Campus, 800 N. Main St.

These clinics are part of the vaccination effort by the Regional Hospital Coordination Center, Centerstone and the US Army National Guard.

Any Illinois resident age 18 and older can receive a vaccine at the clinics. An Illinois driver’s license or state ID will be required. No appointment is necessary.

For more information, call Centerstone at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). For more information about COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.

— Marilyn Halstead

marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com

618-351-5078

0 comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Watch Now: Related Video

Watch Now: The water crisis is real and it's here

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News