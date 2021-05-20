Centerstone to host vaccine clinics in Marion, Anna

Centerstone will host free mobile vaccination clinics in Marion and Anna for individuals age 18 and older. The Johnson & Johnson vaccine will be administered at both clinics.
The Marion clinic will be from noon to 4 p.m. Monday at Centerstone, 1307 W. Main St.
The Anna clinic will be from 1 to 3 p.m. Friday at Centerstone's Fellowship House Campus, 800 N. Main St.
These clinics are part of the vaccination effort by the Regional Hospital Coordination Center, Centerstone and the US Army National Guard.
Any Illinois resident age 18 and older can receive a vaccine at the clinics. An Illinois driver’s license or state ID will be required. No appointment is necessary.
For more information, call Centerstone at 1-877-HOPE123 (877-467-3123). For more information about COVID-19 and vaccinations, visit www.dph.illinois.gov/covid19.
— Marilyn Halstead
marilyn.halstead@thesouthern.com
618-351-5078
Marilyn Halstead
Reporter
Marilyn Halstead is a reporter covering Williamson County.
