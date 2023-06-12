Ten Cherokee young adults visited Southern Illinois Monday during the Remember the Removal Bike Ride. The riders are taking a 950-mile tour along the northern route of the Trail of Tears.

The ride began in New Echota, Georgia, the former capital of the Cherokee Nation to Tahlequah, Oklahoma, the current-day capital. Those on the ride get a glimpse of the hardships their ancestors faced as they trace the route of the Trail of Tears.

The youth interview to be part of the team of cyclists. If they are selected, they train for six months to prepare for the ride.

On Monday afternoon, the cyclists reached Camp Ground Church and Cemetery, near Anna. Several detachments of Cherokee camped near the site as they crossed through Illinois during the harsh winter of 1838. Many Native Americans died in Southern Illinois. Some of them are buried in Camp Ground Cemetery.

They had lunch at the church, sponsored by the Illinois Chapter of the Trail of Tears Association.

“It’s been an experience. It’s awesome,” Venita Wolfe, a member of the Eastern Band of Cherokee, said.

She said they have met people who have fed them and gave them places with air-conditioning to stop.

After driving through the hilly Southern Illinois terrain, the team was thankful for their trainer, Monica Wildcat.

“We didn’t know there was a reason for her madness,” Wolfe said, adding that they trained by riding in all kinds of terrain.

The Eastern Band of Cherokee sent five cyclists and three members of the support team. The Cherokee Nation sent five cyclists and six members of the support team, which included security and a nurse.

Steve Haldeman of Trail of Tears Society, Southern Illinois Chapter, gave a presentation on the route through Illinois during lunch. The Trail of Tears took a route across Illinois, crossing into the state on a ferry at Golconda and traveling through Pope, Johnson and Union counties to take another ferry across the Mississippi River into Missouri.

As the Trail of Tears detachments got to the ferry just south of Ware, the Mississippi River was freezing and had large blocks of ice floating in it. The harsh winter weather detained approximately 7,000 people in Southern Illinois. Some detachments spent as much as 60 days camping in the area.

As one detached crossed the river, the other detachments would move forward.

Haldeman told the cyclists that most of the Trail of Tears followed a well-established route of the day. Today, the route is mostly undisturbed in Southern Illinois. It has not been developed or covered in asphalt.

“The big take away is that we have the shortest segment of the Trail of Tears, but the hardest section because of the wet winter weather,” Haldeman said.

Sandy Boaz told the cyclists about Camp Ground Church and Cemetery.

The area was a popular camp ground because it had five springs to supply clean water and plenty of wood to cut for heat and cooking. Her ancestor, Mr. Hileman, got a Land Pattern Deed to the area in 1834.

In 1836, he and his wife lost two little boys and buried them in the field. That field is now Camp Ground Cemetery.

When the Cherokee were camped in the area during the winter of 1838, he gave them permission to bury their dead in the cemetery.

“My mother wouldn’t let us walk on that empty ground because she said Cherokee were buried there,” Boaz said.

The cyclists gave a short reading in Cherokee to honor the dead.

They also visited the Hamburg Hill Trail Head on Monday.

The Remember the Removal cyclists and Trail of Tears Society members were joined Monday by Cherokee youth working in Shawnee National Forest and the Summer Field School of the Center for Archeological Investigation at SIU.