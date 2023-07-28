COBDEN — Tony Calabrese and Steve Will want to take you back in time with their new business History Restorers. They will have an open house from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday at the business, next to Shawnee Hills Bed and Breakfast, 290 Water Valley Road in Cobden.

“One reason for opening was we want to give meaning to the present by restoring the past,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese is partnering with Wills. Wills is a part-time fireman and held jobs as a butcher and carpenter.

Calabrese is still teaching two classes at SIU. He retired from teaching high school after 30 years. He was a member of SIU gymnastics team which won two NCAA team championships and compiled a record of 68 wins, no losses in five years. He coached five different sports.

On Thursday, the men walked through the barn and talked about some of the things they have refinished. The tools will be displayed during the open house.

The property that is now Shawnee Hills Bed and Breakfast and History Restorers barn was owned by William Carroll Roth. Roth purchased the property in the Cobden Hills in 1830 using his pension from the War of 1812.

The property had apple and peach trees. The barn was built in around 1860 of hand-hued timber with wooden timber plugs in a Pennsylvania Dutch Forebay style.

The historic barn was first used to store apples and peaches. Later it was used as storage. In addition to housing a new business, the barn is home to a family of vultures.

Calabrese and his wife Rhea were returning from a trip in 1993 when they were detoured because of flooding. They decided to stop to see a friend in Cobden. They learned the property was for sale, saw it and agreed to buy it while they were in the area.

“I couldn’t find a better place to retire than Cobden,” Calabrese said.

They opened Shawnee Hills Bed and Breakfast and had an antique store on the property.

Calabrese had collected what he called “rusted pieces of metal,” which included large tools that needed restored. He began working on a few pieces, but needed some help. He decided to open a business to help teach young people about the tools and techniques of the past.

A lot of pieces have been donated.

Samron donated an old electrical box. Wills turned the box into a smoker. It will help cook food for the open house on Saturday.

They restored a stapler that was made by Cobden Machine works. The machine was used to make baskets for the area’s peach and apple businesses. Calabrese picked it up in Colorado Springs.

“Steve and I took it apart, painted it and put it back together,” Calabrese said.

Calabrese likes to ask people what a piece is or how it was used. He did that with a bushel topper.

The bushel topper looks like a graduated tray. As people sorted apples, they put the best apples on the tray and filled the rest of the basket with smaller fruit or those with imperfections. The bottom piece was put in place and the basket flipped with the bushel topper fruit put on top of the basket.

Another display features a series of forges that would have been used by a blacksmith. The oldest forge has a large leather pouch that is pumped.

It took four hides to restore the leather parts. Wills had to learn to sew leather to do the work. Wills also made the ribs for the forge. It took the men three and a half months to restore.

“That’s what we want to do with this shop,” Calabrese said. “We want to find masters and young individuals who would rather work with their hands than read. We want to set up master-apprentice types of relationships.”

Calabrese and Wills say they are old men. They need to recruit younger people who are interested in restoration to join them and learn things they know. They also need “masters” who know about the machinery or how to use it.

Cheryl Vaughn will demonstrate using Diamond Dots to create artwork during the open house.

Free hot dogs and hamburgers will be served for lunch. Visitors are welcome to come and go as they please from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.

For more information, attend the open house or call 618-697-0384.