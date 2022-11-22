Four Southern Illinois businesses inducted into the Illinois Made program

Four Southern Illinois businesses were among the 30 businesses recognized as part of the Illinois Made program by the Illinois Department of Commerce and Economic Opportunity and Gov. J.B. Pritzker. Davis Pastry in Anna, Big Muddy Peddler, StarView Vineyards in Cobden and Bryn’s Cookie Bin in Mount Vernon were all part of the 2022 Illinois Makers class.

Davis Pastry was opened in 1953 by Jim Davis and his father, according to manager Gina Mayo. The business is now owned by six siblings from the Bigler family, who bought the bakery from Davis.

“We were very honored to be honored in the Illinois Made program,” Mayo said.

Davis Pastry is known for its pink cookies and cream horns. Mayo said both are customer favorites along with Danishes and doughnuts.

“Everything is made in house. Even the doughs are made here,” Mayo said.

The bakery still uses original recipes from Jim Davis for cookies, cakes, icing and dough. Mayo said it keeps the taste the same. Mayo said Davis comes in “from time to time” and is available to answer questions.

Big Muddy Peddler is an online store featuring handcrafted and personalized fragrant candles made in small batches with toxin-free coconut/soy wax and the highest quality non-toxic fragrance oil blends.

StarView Vineyards is a winery nestled in the hills of Cobden, owned and operated by Brett and Regina Morrison. They make a variety of wine on-site.

Bryn’s Cookie Bin is a small, locally owned bakery in Mount Vernon.

These four Southern Illinois Businesses are joined in this year’s Makers Class by:

Ardor Breads and Provisions, Black Band and JK Williams, all in Peoria; Yeni’s Palarte Mexican Ice Cream in Peoria Heights; Aria's Cookies & Confections LLC in East Alton; Boetje’s Mustard in Rock Island; Forgottonia Brewing in Macomb; Galena Bakehouse and Galena Spoon Company, both in Galena.

Marie's Wood Carvings in Stockton; Old Herald Brewery and Distillery in Collinsville; Three Rivers Community Farm in Elsah; Ace Sign Company and Sign Museum in Springfield; Joe Sippers Café in Effingham; Arcely’s Bakery in Melrose Park, Franklin Park, Villa Park, and Cicero; Atrevete Confections in Montgomery.

Chocolate Inspirations in Roselle; Dairyhäus in Rockton; Dangela’s Dumplings in Libertyville; Gindo’s Spice of Life in St. Charles; Happy Apple Pie in Oak Park; Life on Mars Goods and South Side Blooms, all in Chicago; Soul and Smoke in Evanston; Morkes Chocolates in Palatine; and Pickard China in Antioch.

The governor congratulated the newest inductees in this years class.

“I couldn’t be prouder to announce the 2022 Illinois Makers class — the most representative of our diverse state since the inception of the Illinois Made program,” Pritzker said in a press release. “Here in Illinois, we have it all: Stunning wood carvings, mouthwatering pastries, and the most delicious barbeque in the nation — all thanks to our small businesses.”

He encouraged residents to check out some of the businesses during Small Business Saturday.

The 2022 Illinois Makers class represents the most diverse since the program’s inception, with more than 60 percent of businesses owned by women or people of color. From French pastries to elegant, handcrafted Chinaware, each of the Illinois Makers featured help inspire travel throughout the state.

“Small businesses are the backbone of our Illinois economy, and their distinctive products and experiences help make communities unique and provide locals and visitors alike with many reasons to explore our great state,” Sylvia I. Garcia, director of DCEO, which includes the Illinois Office of Tourism, said.

The Illinois Office of Tourism promotes Illinois Makers through inclusion in road trip itineraries, the biannual Enjoy Illinois travel magazine, events, seasonal campaigns, and the annual Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide. The 2022 Illinois Made Holiday Gift Guide is available online.

To learn more about the Illinois Made Program, visit: EnjoyIllinois.com/IllinoisMade.