PAWS to host in-person auction in Anna

ANNA — PAWS, also known as Pets are Worth Saving, will host its annual auction Saturday.

This year's auction will be held at 3-D Auction Barn, 3815 Lick Creek Road, after the group held an online auction last year.

Karee Sweitzer, president of PAWS, said last year’s auction was not very successful. It was very slow, though they were able to feed animals and pay bills thanks to generous donations.

“COVID stopped people from coming, but donations didn’t stop,” Sweitzer said.

This year’s auction will open at 5 p.m., with dinner served at 5:30 p.m. The meal will be provided by R.E. and Sandy’s Catering Company of Cobden. The event also includes a live auction, silent auction and a chance to share the company of people who care about homeless pets.

“It’s all about these babies. That’s what it’s all about,” Sweitzer said.

Some of the live auction items include art from Elaine Lee Spalt, a metal sculpture, a load of gravel from Duty’s Construction in Dongola, a getaway in a two-bedroom condo at Lake of the Ozarks from Jennifer Stoezle-Martinez, a doll house by Jerald Meyer, two concealed carry classes, a bow for hunting, and afghans donated by the son of the late Mercedes Mull.

The silent auction will include baskets of beauty supplies and pet beds and supplies.

“We have some really nice stuff,” Sweitzer said.

She continued by saying the building still needs some work, including on its heating and air conditioning system, cross fencing and the dog runs need built.

August and September were slow for adoptions, but October was up. Sweitzer also has some people coming to meet animals.

She has a couple calico kittens about six months old who are just the sweetest. They have lived at PAWS since they were two days old.

“Sometimes it’s so sad when I send dogs home. They look at me like they’re being abandoned. The next day I get pictures and they look like they’ve forgotten me,” Sweitzer said.

She says what PAWS needs most is people to volunteer their time.

“People and time is what I need here, to clean cats and dogs and to clean the building,” she said.

They also need dry Purina food for adult cats and dry adult dog food for small dogs, as well as staples like bleach and paper towels.

Tickets for the auction are $40 and can be purchased in advance or at the door.

For more information, call PAWS at 618-833-3647 or Sweitzer at 618-713-1709.

