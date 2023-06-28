ANNA — As part of their mission to help all Southern Illinoisans reach their full potential, Arrowleaf sponsored a Digity Fair on Tuesday afternoon at Shawnee Community College Anna Center to provide resources for those who are homeless or at risk of being homeless.

“For those who are unhoused — or at risk of being unhoused — it can be really difficult to seek out assistance. We want everyone who comes in to know that they are valued and important,” Brittney Hale, director of prevention services at Arrowleaf, said.

She added that they want people to have autonomy, as well as to be treated with dignity and respect.

The fair offered; free haircuts, transit passes, job search assistance, resume building, clothing, medical wellness checks, an expungement clinic, gas and grocery cards and free food.

Transportation was provided, too.

Arrowleaf offered free booklets and website information to help people find resources.

They also showcased the Recovery Oriented System of Care (ROSC) program.

“It’s a community framework for people with substance use disorder,” Katt Decker, a peer recovery specialist, said.

The program currently has meetings in Johnson, Union, and Alexander-Pulaski counties. Decker said they are working to set up meetings in Hardin and Pope counties, too.

Southern Seven Health Department was providing health education and showcasing the services they offer. One of its programs, the WOW or Wellness on Wheels van, was set up in the parking lot. They offered health checks for those attending the dignity fair.

Shawnee Community College offered career assessment. Blake Goforth, a career coordinator, said they try to find out what interests a person and look for job opportunities in that field.

For example, a person interested in NASCAR might find a job installing cameras in race cars. A person interested in basketball might find a job installing basketball floors.

“You could watch SEC or Big 10 teams play on a gym floor you installed,” Gorforth said.

Land of Lincoln offered expungement services at the fair. Expungement is the process by which a record of criminal conviction is destroyed or sealed from state or federal record. Those attending could speak to an attorney.

Land of Lincoln showcased their legal services, which include power of attorney and creating wills evictions, helping get Social Security disability, special education and other areas.

Sasha Milburn and Cami Horn of the Salvation Army had free clothing and shoes to give visitors at the fair.

Javone Howard and Rochelle Morgan of CHESI of Cairo were giving out health information on several programs. Morgan was highlighting the Illinois Breast and Cervical Cancer Program. The program helps women get mammograms and pap tests free of charge. She said it can help when health insurance has a high deductible or a person has no insurance.

“Knowledge is power. If we don’t tell you about that, you don’t know,” Morgan said.

Other agencies included Meridian Healthcare, which offers Medicaid plans; Take Action Today, a faith-based recovery agency in West Frankfort; Rural Health of Anna, which offered Narcan and drug deactivation kits, New Beginnings Women’s Recovery Center of Indiana; and Fight Cancer Today, a local cancer charity program.