ANNA — Shawnee Mass Transit District officials broke ground Wednesday morning on a new public transport building in Anna.

Mike Pietrowski, executive director for Shawnee Mass Transit, told those gathered for the ground-breaking about his first visit to the Anna Depot after he was hired at Shawnee in 2016.

“I remember going to the Anna Depot. It was a 10 by 10 closet,” Pietrowski said.

He said through the hard work of Sen. Dale Fowler and IDOT, Shawnee’s new building in Anna will include 4,000 square-foot office building with a 1,000 square-foot maintenance bay. The building will have a parking lot large enough to house 15 buses of various sized and minivans, with additional spaces for employee and customer parking with handicapped accessible parking spots.

The funding for the project is from the first round of Rebuild Illinois Grants through Illinois Department of Transportation.

Fowler said so many Southern Illinois residents don’t have transportation, and this project will help them access public transportation. He said he is honored to lend his support and passion to this project and bring hope to his constituents.

“I talk about Southern Illinois all over the state. We’re blessed to live where we live,” Fowler said. “This project will be a big boost to our area.”

Shaoun Reese, IDOT deputy director for transportation, drove down from Springfield to attend the event and thanked the members of transit authorities for the work they do.

“We’re here to celebrate a $2.4 million project funded by Rebuild Illinois. You make a difference in Southern Illinois for families,” Reese said.

She said Illinois has transit services in 96 of its 102 counties. Rebuild Illinois is providing $4.5 billion in funding to transit authorities.

“For 22 years, Shawnee Mass Transit District has been my heart,” Nancy Doss, president of the SMTD board, said. “The heart of our group is our employees because they are so good to our clients.”

Martha Ann Webb, Anna city commissioner, also attended the groundbreaking.

“This is wonderful,” she said.

After the groundbreaking ceremony, Pietrowski said the project is showing growth and investment in the community. It will give Shawnee the ability to serve more people, allow them to have cleaner buses, provide a break for employees and offer visibility in Anna.

Samron Midwest Contracting will be responsible for the construction of the new building.

“We’re excited to be about of this project and to be a part of the team to make it happen,” Michael Doss of Samron said. “We are ready to get going.”

The project is expected to be finished in the fall.

Shawnee is also working on plans for a new building in Pulaski County.

For more information about Shawnee Mass Transit District, visit shawneemtd.com.