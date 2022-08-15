 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
141st Union County Fair

The 141st Union County Fair starts Friday in Anna

ANNA — Every August, Anna City Park takes on a different look as the home of the Union County Fair. This year, the 141st Union County Fair will start Friday, Aug. 19 and run through Aug. 27.

The fair opens Friday with the Ranch Rodeo at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children.

081722-nws-union-fair-little.jpg

This year's Little Miss Union County Fair contestants are (from left) Nora Wheeler, Maislyn Smalley, 2021 Little Miss Union County Fair Queen Callie Duckworth, Hayden Craft and Ali Hileman.

Activities on Saturday, Aug. 20, include an FFA Livestock show in the Junior Show Arena at 8 a.m., junior horse show at 9 a.m., harness racing at 1 p.m. and a gaited and Western horse show at 6 p.m. in the grandstand. Tickets for the horse shows are $6 for adults, $3 for children.

On Sunday, Aug. 21, a pet parade starts at 2 p.m. in the Junior Show Arena. Registration will begin at 1:15 p.m. and prizes will be awarded. Junior exhibits are open in the exhibit hall. A community worship service is from 5 to 6 p.m.

081722-nws-union-fair-junior.jpg

Contestants for Junior Miss Union County Fair are (from left) Lucy Brehm, Molly Roach, Allison McGee, 2021 Junior Miss Union County Fair Queen Aleah Box, Sophie Barnhart and Jaydra Pender.

The highlight of the evening is the queen pageant at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8, $5 for children. Janet Osman said four young women are competing for Miss Union County Fair. Five girls will compete for Junior Miss and four for Little Miss.

The 2021 Miss Union County Fair is Lauren Lyerla.

081722-nws-union-fair-miss-1.jpg

Pictured are Miss Union County Fair contestants Avery Osman, Elizabeth Back, 2021 Miss Union County Fair Queen Lauren Lyerla and Callie McGee.

Monday, Aug. 22 will feature a Junior Tractor Operators Contest at 3 p.m. in the grandstand infield. Sales cattle will weigh in at 5 p.m. Junior livestock exhibitors will meet at 7 p.m. at the barn area. The evening’s highlight is a truck and semi pull at 7 p.m. Tickets are $6 for adults, $3 for children.

Activities on Tuesday, Aug. 23, include a 4-H Livestock show at 9 a.m., a mule and donkey show at 10 a.m. and a heavy horse show at 10 a.m. Peewee Showmanship will be at 6 p.m. in the Junior Arena. A tractor pull begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

081722-nws-union-fair-miss-2.jpg

Anna Hess is a contestant for Miss Union County Fair. 

Tuesday is also the first night of the carnival, which opens from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. Armbands are $15. The carnival will be open from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Wednesday, Thursday and Friday and from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27.

Wednesday, Aug. 24, features open dairy judging at 9 a.m., a junior swine and sheep judging at 9 a.m., junior livestock dairy-beef judging at 11 a.m. The carnival opens at 6 p.m. A championship rodeo, night 1, will begin at 7 p.m. in the grandstand. Tickets are $8 for adults and $5 for children.

Thursday, Aug. 25 is Veteran's Appreciation Day. All Veterans showing veteran's organization membership cards or wearing a veterans’ organization cap will be admitted free to the fair.

Activities include the junior livestock auction at 6 p.m. in the junior show arena, the carnival opens from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. The second night of the championship rodeo will begin at 7:30 p.m. Tickets are $8 adults for $5 children.

Highlights on Friday, Aug. 26, include the carnival opening from 6 p.m. to 10 p.m. A demolition derby begins at 7 p.m. Tickets are $10 adults for $5 children.

The carnival opens from 5 p.m. to 10 p.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, the final day of the fair. A demolition derby begins at 7 p.m. in front of the grandstand, Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children.

On Sunday, Aug. 28, exhibits must be claimed in the exhibit building. Checks will be available for exhibitors in the fair office.

